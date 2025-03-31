New NutriSport and Smoothie location brings new drinks to campus

NutriSport and Smoothie, a beverage shop that sells protein shakes and other health beverages, has joined Iowa City’s Old Capitol Town Center. Expected to open in mid-April, the NutriSport team has kicked the operation into high gear to open its doors to students this spring.

NutriSport started as a small store in Marion, Iowa, over ten years ago. The business is locally owned and was purchased by Julie Carfagna and her family in January 2022. Carfagna’s husband, Anthony, is also an owner, and the two are committed to sharing their healthy food and beverage options with the community. The Iowa City location will be the second official store.

Julie Carfagna has frequently been at the Iowa City location, making arrangements and preparing for the weeks ahead until the doors finally open. She said she is brimming with excitement to see what comes next for the business.

Carfagna has not always been a business owner, as she used to work the typical nine-to-five job before the family took over the shop.

“After the pandemic, I was really burnt out at my HR job,” said Carfagna. “I was ready for a change in my life and wanted to live intentionally, and part of that is health and wellness.”

The Carfagna family has always planned on expanding the business, but it was a matter of when. In the years following the lockdowns and COVID-19 pandemic, they decided there was no time like the present.

The Carfagna’s mission with NutriSport is to provide patrons fast and fresh food while teaching them what they’re eating or drinking.

“I’m a huge believer in bringing this concept to other people so they not only have the accessibility but the education as well of the nutrition and how easy it can be,” she said.

Another key member of NutriSport’s opening is Julie Kraft, founder and chief strategy officer of The Kraft Co., as well as a family friend of Carfagna’s. With her previous work in the marketing industry, Kraft has been vital in the marketing and engagement areas of NutriSport’s new location. She has worked side by side with the Carfagna family throughout the process.

“For Julie and her husband, this is an opportunity to create a family business and to do stuff with their sons. To create a real legacy for their family,” Kraft said.

Seeing her family’s business expand has been a very moving experience for Carfagna. One thing that makes the store in Marion so unique is the customers it brings in and the community presence.

“I love my family, my team, and my customers equally. We have built a customer base in Marion that is just phenomenal. You learn about their stories, their kids … Some come in once or twice a day. You become family across all levels with the employees who are creating the relationships with the customers,” Carfagna said.

NutriSport offers a variety of products such as smoothies, salads, protein balls, as well as supplements of these products such as collagen. The supplements they sell are used in all of their products. Both Kraft and Carfagna have favorites when it comes to their products.

“​​I recommend the Push Pop Smoothie. Always my go-to,” Carfagna said.

Kraft recommends the Nutty Bar Smoothie and the Baja Bowl, wrap, and salads.

Students on campus are just starting to see advertisements for the business and are discovering the options NutriSport will offer to the community.

University of Iowa student Olivia Mirabito just found out about the store through the grapevine. She is excited to see what protein-packed snacks this establishment will sell.

“I am excited to have another option if I’m craving a protein smoothie or healthy meal. It being located close to the campus gym is very good, and I think that it will be pretty busy once it opens,” she said.

NutriSport will hold a job fair for those interested in working at the store in the coming weeks. More information will be posted around campus regarding the job fair as it approaches.