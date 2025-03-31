Iowa women’s basketball’s Lucy Olsen invited to Women’s College Basketball All-Star Game

Lucy Olsen has reached yet another milestone as an Iowa women’s basketball player, receiving an invite to the 2025 Lilly Women’s College All-Star Game on April 5. The fourth-year rocketed past several milestones with the Hawkeyes, including 2,000 career points, 500 career assists, and 500 career rebounds.

Our All-Star ⭐@LucyOlsenbball will compete in the 2025 Lilly Women’s College All-Star Game. The game is set for April 5 at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN2. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/SXekEFl7dl — Iowa Women’s Basketball (@IowaWBB) March 31, 2025

“The Lilly Women’s College All-Star Game will provide 20 of the country’s brightest stars one final opportunity to represent their programs and be recognized against the backdrop of the sport’s championship weekend,” HawkeyeSports said in a release. “Intersport, an award-winning Chicago-based agency that first launched a national women’s college basketball all-star event alongside the WBCA 25 years ago, will host the event.”

Olsen had 12 games this season with 20 points or more, and was a unanimous All-Big Ten first-team and Big Ten All-Tournament team recipient.

While Iowa’s NCAA tournament run came to an end in the Round of 32 against third-seeded Oklahoma, Olsen was regarded by many as a key component of the program’s success, nabbing the first double-double of her Hawkeye career in the first round on March 22. The guard collected 12 points and 12 assists in a 92-57 win over Murray State.

The All-Star Game, set to be televised on ESPN2, will take place on April 5 at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, with basketball greats Cheryl Miller and Nancy Lieberman serving as coaches.

“We aren’t here without Lucy Olsen, and I hope that she always feels so proud of that,” first-year head coach Jan Jensen said after the loss to the Sooners. “I think she enjoyed her experience. I think the ups and downs are going to help shape her, but we are not here without Lucy Olsen. She’ll always be part of my life, and I’ll always be part of hers.”