Iowa women’s basketball’s Aaliyah Guyton enters transfer portal

Iowa women’s basketball first-year Aaliyah Guyton has entered the transfer portal, per On3 Sports. The Peoria, Illinois, native appeared in 29 games for the Hawkeyes and averaged 4.7 points per game.

The daughter of Brazilian National Team player Adriana Mafra and Chicago Bull AJ Guyton, the younger Guyton guard made a name for herself in high school, posting 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game during her junior season.

Ranked as a four-star prospect, Guyton picked Iowa over contenders that included Pittsburgh and Big Ten foes Nebraska, Michigan State, and Illinois. The 5-foot-7 guard came to Iowa City ranked by ESPN as the No. 58 overall recruit of the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 2 player in the state of Illinois.

Guyton started one game this season, a contest at Illinois that the Hawkeyes dropped, 62-57. The first-year nabbed two points off one field goal, as well as a rebound, an assist, and a steal. The game also saw 18 Iowa turnovers and an 8-for-17 effort from the charity stripe – a lackluster 47.1 percent.

While the starting lineup against the Illini was questioned by some, first-year head coach Jan Jensen defended her decision to start the Peoria native.

“She plays defense,” Jensen said following the loss at Illinois on Jan. 9. “She gives me another ball-handling guard. She showed what she can do. I think it’s pretty evident. She’s been the most consistent kid off the bench.”

Guyton gained attention as she scored in double figures on three separate occasions, including a season-high 15 points against Northwestern on Jan. 28. Her three-point prowess led her to finish fifth on the team in made threes, knocking in 28 treys of 75 attempts, good for a 37.3 percent clip.

Guyton has now entered the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining. The news was confirmed by multiple media sources, including recruiting reporter Talia Goodman, who was also mentioned in an X post by HawkeyeReport’s Kyle Huesmann.