Iowa men’s basketball coach Ben McCollum named 2025 Joe B. Hall National Coach of the Year

Iowa men’s basketball head coach Ben McCollum has been named the 2025 Joe B. Hall National Coach of the Year, UI athletics announced in a press release on Monday.

The award is given to the top first-time head coach in Division I basketball, and recognizes McCollum’s accomplishments in his lone season at Drake. The Bulldogs didn’t have high expectations after previous coach Darian DeVries left for West Virginia, but McCollum promptly guided Drake to a school-record 31 wins, both the Missouri Valley Conference regular season and tournament titles, and a visit to the second round of the NCAA tournament for the first time in 54 years.

The Bulldogs’ 31 wins were the most for a first-year coach in Missouri Valley history, and McCollum was awarded the MVC Coach of the Year for his efforts in Des Moines.

This honor is named for former Kentucky men’s basketball coach Joe B. Hall, who coached the Wildcats from 1972-1985 and won eight Southeastern Conference regular season crowns, earned three Final Four berths, and won the 1978 NCAA championship.

“Coach Ben McCollum is the definition of ‘quality knowing no level,’” James Wilhelmi, Senior Analyst of CollegeInsider.com, said in a press release. “The same championship mentality and elite execution that made him a powerhouse at the D2 level have seamlessly translated to the Missouri Valley. His immediate success at Drake is no surprise — great coaching wins anywhere. The Joe B. Hall Award is a fitting recognition for his impact.”