Iowa tennis coach Sasha Boros earns 100th win in victory over Nebraska

The Iowa tennis team won the dual meet against Nebraska on Saturday at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex.
Morgan Burhans, Sports Reporter
March 30, 2025
Ethan McLaughlin
Iowa head coach Sasha Broros celebrates 100 wins following a tennis match between the No.29 ranked Iowa Hawkers and the No.71 ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex in Iowa City on Saturday, march 29, 2025. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers 4-1.

The Iowa women’s tennis team emerged victorious in a dual meet win against the Nebraska Huskers at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex on Saturday. 

The win marked Iowa coach Sasha Boros’ 100th career dual-meet win, making Boros the third coach in Iowa women’s tennis history to reach 100 career wins. 

The Hawkeyes had a hot start in doubles play. On court one, third-year Tereza Dejnozkova and third-year Nikita Vishwase earned a 6-2 victory against Ana Zamburek and Lucy Loy. Moving to court two, third-year Daianne Hayashida and fourth-year Marisa Schmidt clinched the win, 7-5, against Emma Rizzetto and Reya Lee. 

The match at three was left abandoned with Iowa leading, 5-3. 

On the singles side, third-year Pia Kranholdt had a strong start with 6-4, 6-0, win against Loy. This put the Hawkeyes in the lead, 2-0. At line six, Vishwase followed with a convincing 6-1, 6-4, victory, extending Iowa’s lead to 3-0. 

Nebraska captured its lone point after Zamburek won against Dejnozkova — going 6-1, 3-6, 2-6. Hawkeye fourth-year Barbora Pokorna bounced back with a victory — going 6-2, 2-6, 6-1. 

The remaining matches were left unfinished with Hayashida and Schmidt both leading.

With the conference win, the Hawkeyes improve to 11-5 overall and 5-2 in the Big Ten. This win matches the total amount of wins the Hawkeyes secured last year. 

Up next 

The Iowa tennis team will travel to College Park, Maryland, to battle the Maryland Terrapins on April 4. The dual starts at 2 p.m.

