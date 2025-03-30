Iowa men’s wrestling adds Little Rock transfers Jordan Williams and Nasir Bailey

Iowa men’s wrestling head coach Tom Brands has already made his first dip into the transfer portal on Saturday.

The one-two punch of Little Rock in Jordan Williams at 149 pounds and Nasir Bailey at 133 pounds announced their addition to the Iowa men’s wrestling team Saturday night, per Williams’ post on Instagram of the two in the infamous Iowa jackets.

Bailey was an All-American at 133 pounds, finishing fourth in 2024 and reaching the final 16 in 2025. Williams, at Oklahoma State before Little Rock, has qualified for the NCAA championships twice at 149 pounds.

So while Bailey seems to now battle with the title contention of Drake Ayala, who finished second in the NCAA at 133 pounds this past season, Bailey would instead be a great fill-in up a weight at 141 pounds. There, the Hawkeyes struggled this season, Cullan Schriever and Ryder Block duking it out for the start — but neither qualifying for the NCAA championships.

Williams, on the other hand, can become the starter at 149 pounds with the departure of Kyle Parco who burned his last year of eligibility with the Hawkeyes this season.

Roughly a week after the Hawkeyes’ fourth-place NCAA finish with a champion in 197-pounder Stephen Buchanan, Brands has not ignored the need to bolster his lighter weights — a flimsy part of his lineup for much of this past season.