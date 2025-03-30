The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s wrestling adds Little Rock transfers Jordan Williams and Nasir Bailey

The two NCAA qualifiers can fill in at 149 and 141 pounds, respectively.
Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Editor
March 30, 2025
Emma Calabro
Iowa head coach Tom Brands and Assistant coach Ryan Morningstar during finals of the NCAA Men’s Wrestling Championship at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday, March. 22, 2025. The NCAA Championships ended with Penn States fourth consecutive victory at 177.0, Nebraska in second 117.0, Oklahoma State in third 102.5, and Iowa in fourth 81.0.

Iowa men’s wrestling head coach Tom Brands has already made his first dip into the transfer portal on Saturday.

The one-two punch of Little Rock in Jordan Williams at 149 pounds and Nasir Bailey at 133 pounds announced their addition to the Iowa men’s wrestling team Saturday night, per Williams’ post on Instagram of the two in the infamous Iowa jackets.

Bailey was an All-American at 133 pounds, finishing fourth in 2024 and reaching the final 16 in 2025. Williams, at Oklahoma State before Little Rock, has qualified for the NCAA championships twice at 149 pounds.

So while Bailey seems to now battle with the title contention of Drake Ayala, who finished second in the NCAA at 133 pounds this past season, Bailey would instead be a great fill-in up a weight at 141 pounds. There, the Hawkeyes struggled this season, Cullan Schriever and Ryder Block duking it out for the start — but neither qualifying for the NCAA championships.

Williams, on the other hand, can become the starter at 149 pounds with the departure of Kyle Parco who burned his last year of eligibility with the Hawkeyes this season.

Roughly a week after the Hawkeyes’ fourth-place NCAA finish with a champion in 197-pounder Stephen Buchanan, Brands has not ignored the need to bolster his lighter weights — a flimsy part of his lineup for much of this past season.

