Iowa men’s basketball’s Cooper Koch returns for 2025-26 season

There’s one.

During his introductory press conference last week, new Iowa men’s basketball head coach Ben McCollum made a plea for Cooper Koch, Pryce Sandfort, and Josh Dix to leave the transfer portal and return to the Hawkeyes. Nearly one week later, Koch becomes the first player out of the trio to withdraw from the portal.

“After speaking with Coach McCollum, I believe his vision for the men’s basketball team is one that aligns with mine,” Koch said in a statement on his social media accounts. “With that being said, I have decided to withdraw my name from the transfer portal and stay home. Go Hawks!”

Koch played in just 10 games during the 2024-25 campaign due to an undisclosed medical issue, forcing him to take a likely medical redshirt year. Koch posted 4.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per game in his limited action, highlighted by a 14-point, three-rebound performance against New Hampshire on Dec. 30.

Hailing from Peoria, Illinois, Koch is a legacy recruit. His father, J.R., played for the Hawkeyes from 1995-99 and was one of the members of the 1999 Sweet 16 team, which marks Iowa’s most recent appearance in the round.

The younger Koch quickly followed in his father’s footsteps, carving out a successful high school career that led to him being named a four-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals and the No. 51 player nationally by 247Sports.

Koch grew up a Hawkeye fan, and now has the chance to be apart of McCollum’s inaugural squads in Iowa City. Koch will have four seasons of eligibility remaining with Iowa.