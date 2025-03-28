Former Sonic Youth bandmember Kim Gordon to headline Mission Creek 2025

Announced in an Instagram post at 12 p.m. Friday, Kim Gordon and her band will take the stage as Mission Creek Festival’s headliner at 8:45 p.m. on April 3. The new act comes after Tuesday’s announcement that Julien Baker and TORRES needed to remove themselves from the spot due to illness.

Gordon was once a member of iconic 90s band Sonic Youth. Nominated for Grammys in her solo career, Gordon’s alt-rock music will set the tone for Mission Creek’s 20th anniversary.

Earlier in the day, Gordon will moderate a conversation with literary headliner Rachel Kushner at 6 p.m. at Hancher Auditorium.

Her appearance at the festival comes three weeks after her appearance on Netflix’s “Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney,” making her headlining act at Mission Creek all the more exciting. As for what to expect from the show, fans will hear songs from Gordon’s most recent solo album, “The Collective.”