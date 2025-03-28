The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV: Graduate Students protest the One Day For Iowa event

University of Iowa graduate students took to the Pentacrest on Wednesday afternoon to voice their concerns over university funding.
Mark Fortunato, DITV News
March 28, 2025
