Three takeaways from Iowa softball’s doubleheader sweep of South Dakota State

The Iowa softball team swept the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Bob Pearl Field in Iowa City on Tuesday, winning 7-1 in game one and 4-2 in game two.

Continuing the Hawkeye hot streak this season, Iowa posted a combined 11 runs on 21 hits across both games.

Consistent hitting through the entire lineup

The Hawkeyes scored seven runs on 12 hits in game one, and all but one starter recorded a hit. Second-year second baseman Jena Young led the way for the Hawkeyes with three runs batted in, including a two-RBI single in the bottom of the second to push Iowa’s lead to 2-1.

In game two, third-year Echo Mattiello got the Hawkeyes on the board early with a two-RBI single to center field in the second inning, bringing in two. That two-run knock was just the third hit of the season for Mattiello and was her first two RBIs on the year.

The Hawkeyes scattered nine hits to bring in four runs in game two. Iowa scored at least one run in seven out of the 12 innings that it came to the plate for across both games.

Hawkeye defense dazzles

In game one, Hawkeye standout pitcher Jalen Adams went the distance for the 10th time this season. Adams punched out six Jackrabbits in the win, but many dazzling plays in the field helped her hold South Dakota State to just three hits and one run.

Third baseman Avery Jackson sealed the Hawkeye victory in game one with a full-extension diving catch on a line drive down the third base line. The Iowa outfield also shined bright as it battled the sun to make huge catches and keep the Jackrabbits at bay.

“When you look at the score box, it says that they only had so many hits, but I feel like that’s only because of how well our defense played today,” Adams said after the doubleheader. “I feel like their communication on where they’re going to set up before pitches is really key, and it’s been helping us play really good defense.”

The only run for South Dakota State came on a groundout to second base in the second inning as the Hawkeye defense flashed the leather to help Adams secure her 15th win on the season.

In game two, the stellar defense continued as Tory Bennett ended the first inning with a diving catch in shallow center field, bringing the Hawkeye faithful to its feet. The Hawkeyes did not commit an error in either game.

“It saves wear and tear on their arms,” head coach Karl Gollan said about what the stellar defense means for the pitchers. “It gives them the confidence to be able to go right after hitters and not feel like they’ve always got to beat the bats. It helps everybody all the way around.”

Talia Tretton dominates in the circle

First-year right-handed pitcher Talia Tretton started game two and cruised through the first six innings, punching out 10 Jackrabbit hitters. Until the top of the seventh, Tretton had allowed just two hits. South Dakota State made things interesting in its final chance at the plate.

After jumping ahead in the count, 0-2, Tretton tossed four straight balls to walk the leadoff hitter. A double by Abby Gentry and a ground ball that deflected off of Tretton brought in two runs for the Jackrabbits to make it a 4-2 game.

Tretton settled in, as a flyout to left and a ground ball back to herself ended the threat from the Jackrabbits to secure the victory.

Up next

The Hawkeyes will take on the Wisconsin Badgers in a three-game set in Madison, Wisconsin, on March 28 through March 30. Game one on Friday is set to begin at 4 p.m.