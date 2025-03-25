The Wedge serves new group of customers after their relocation to downtown

The Wedge Pizzeria has settled into its new downtown Iowa City location following an unexpected buyout of its former space.

The long-time Iowa City staple had to relocate after the former building it was renting in was purchased by Casey’s Retail Company last fall. While the move was initially challenging due to moving heavy equipment and revamping the new space, The Wedge has embraced its new home, bringing its pizza to a more active area of the city.

Despite the sudden need to find a new location, The Wedge has seen increased foot traffic since reopening downtown, according to co-owner Regina Miller, attracting a mix of college students, faculty, and residents.

The move has allowed the restaurant to expand its reach, offering a stop for both lunch and dinner crowds. The new location has also made The Wedge closer to other popular downtown establishments, allowing for potential collaborations and a more substantial presence in the local food scene.

Quinn Morris, a Wedge employee, has seen much anticipation from the community during their move. Regulars have been talking about the relocation for some time and have been excited about the move to the downtown district.

“People are really excited because we’ve been around a long time. People are stoked we’re downtown,” Morris said. “I get most excited about regulars who are just glad that we’re close by.”

Once the buyout was finalized, The Wedge had a limited time frame of about a month to find a new space, secure permits, and transition the entire operation. Finding a suitable downtown location presented hurdles, including adapting to a different kitchen layout, but the team remained committed to preserving the pizzeria’s identity, Miller said, while improving its overall experience.

“I think there were various contractors in and out of there doing various work and appraisals and things for the better part of a month,” Morris said. “The moving itself took a week, getting everything out of the old place and then getting the new one set up and ready to go. It was pretty arduous, but we made it through.”

Miller said they had about two months to relocate and reopen the entire business.

“We shoved everything in U-Hauls and moved our ovens and big mixer, which were all super heavy,” Miller said. “It definitely took some doing. About three days of moving everything from the old location.”

Wedge employee J.D. Noble said the move to the downtown district has had a positive response, as The Wedge was once located by the Iowa City downtown library.

“I’ve lived in Iowa City for 30 years, so there’s a whole generation of people that never knew The Wedge downtown, but there’s a whole group of people that love it,” Noble said. “So, it’s nice for the people that are just discovering it for the first time.”

Now that The Wedge is back in operation, employees say they are excited to welcome these new guests. They also hope to increase their hours of operation soon to serve the active nightlife of downtown Iowa City.

“We have hired some new staff, and we’re trying to get them up to speed on how to cook pizzas, which takes a little bit,” Miller said. “But eventually, our plan is to open later on Friday and Saturday nights.”