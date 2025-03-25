Iowa football’s Nick Jackson embraces versatility and mental acuity as NFL Draft prospect.

For most NFL draft prospects, their pro day is a do-over, a second chance to show pro teams their on-field skills and physical attributes. That is, if they get invited to NFL Combine in Indianapolis, which offers players an in-person audience of all 32 teams in the NFL and a broadcast on the league’s television network.

But for players like former Iowa linebacker Nick Jackson, their moment in the spotlight is confined to a Monday morning in Iowa City, when scouts from every team descend on the Hawkeyes’ practice facility, timing and evaluating how Jackson and his other former teammates perform in a range of drills.

“The key to it is just never get too high, never get too low,” former Iowa defensive lineman Deontae Craig, who also didn’t receive a Combine invite, said. “Just remember you’re not the only one in this situation.”

After six collegiate seasons, four all-conference selections, and 555 tackles, Jackson didn’t receive an invite to Combine, sparking outcry from Hawkeye fans on social media. For Jackson, the support lends him vindication, but not necessarily his motivation. Football is a passion he’ll never outgrow, and his love for the game and its competition brought him on the precipice of a professional career. The adversity of a Combine snub wouldn’t hinder his progress.

“Don’t flinch. Don’t blink,” Jackson said following his pro day. “All you had was today to be able to compete, and I felt like I was ready for the moment.”

After training down south in Miami over the winter, Jackson returned to the Midwest and participated in every drill during Iowa’s pro day. He ran a 4.65 second 40-yard dash, measured 34.5 inches on the vertical leap and 9.5 feet on the broad jump, and bench pressed 225 pounds 16 times, according to Iowa’s official numbers.

These statistics will add to Jackson’s resume, but the 24-year-old linebacker already boasts credentials that give him a fighting chance to be drafted. The 24-year-old Jackson brings a breadth of experience, having played under three defensive coordinators in a variety of schemes at Virginia and Iowa. His knowledge of the game combined with his versatility on the field creates an appealing marketing pitch.

“The tape is the tape,” Jackson said. “I’ve been productive at all three levels of the game, whether it’s getting in the backfield for tackles for loss and sacks, whether it’s getting my hands on the ball … I’ve learned four different defenses and I’ve been an all-conference in every single one.”

Playing under Nick Howell and then John Rudzinski with the Cavaliers, Jackson amassed at least 100 total tackles each season following his first year. That impressive production continued with the Hawkeyes, as Jackson averaged 100.5 tackles per season.

Jackson said Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace only added to his knowledge, teaching him how to play linebacker from the weak side of the field and more nuanced zone coverage. The linebacker said learning new defenses is like comparing apples to oranges, verbiage and concepts will always differ. The important thing is to recall these contrasts, especially in interviews with NFL teams.

Jackson said he’s talked to about 25 teams and that oftentimes during those conversations, teams will present videos either of Jackson’s games or of random NFL contests and ask him to describe certain defensive assignments and point out what adjustments should be made. When should the safety blitz? What technique should the defensive end take?

“Some [teams] will give you their calls and make you remember them,” he said. “You just got to put it all together. It’s a job interview, right? Same thing that everybody here has gone through.”

Another unique aspect of the NFL’s version of a job interview is when teams play video of the player making a mistake on the field. And for all of Jackson’s tackles, it’s inevitable for the linebacker to have a few misses.

“You’re not gonna be 100 for 100,” Jackson said. “You let [teams] know what happened on the play, what you saw, then you just attack it and put it in the back of your head and get ready for the next play. You have to learn from it. It’s not good to show the same mistake twice.”

Walking past Kinnick Stadium, Jackson is flooded with memories from his time in the Black and Gold. A 10-win regular season in 2023. Rivalry game victories. A Big Ten title matchup. But he doesn’t linger in nostalgia. Jackson said reflection is the start of complacency – don’t blink.

Even if he was invited to the Combine, there’s no guarantee Jackson would be drafted. Over 300 players were invited to Indianapolis, but only 257 will be selected in the draft in Green Bay. For Jackson, defying those odds is an individual effort. There’s no coaches waking him up at 6:45 every morning for workouts. But Jackson’s passion for the game embraces this personal accountability, viewing it as an opportunity and not an obligation.

“It’s on you,” Jackson said. “And that’s what I fell in love with throughout this process.”