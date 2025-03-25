Drake point guard Bennett Stirtz to follow new Iowa men’s basketball coach Ben McCollum and play for the Hawkeyes

Drake point guard Bennett Stirtz will follow new Iowa men’s basketball coach Ben McCollum to the Hawkeyes, he told Jeff Goodman of the Field of 68.

Stirtz becomes the first player to transfer to Iowa after McCollum’s hiring, and told Tyler Tachman of the Des Moines Register that he plans to test the NBA Draft waters, but intends to play for the Hawkeyes next season.

BREAKING: Drake star Bennett Stirtz tells @TheFieldOf68 that he will be entering the transfer portal. … And following Ben McCollum to Iowa. HUGE news for the Hawkeyes. pic.twitter.com/u9g6AZCZh3 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 25, 2025

Prior to playing for Drake, Stirtz spent two seasons with McCollum at Northwest Missouri State. Despite not receiving any Division I offers out of high school, he quickly became one of the sport’s top players, earning second-team All-MIAA conference honors after posting the second-most points and a team-high 47 steals for the Bearcats.

McCollum left for Drake ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, bringing Stirtz and several other Northwest Missouri State players with him to Des Moines. The move proved to be a match made in heaven for Stirtz, as he collected a team and Missouri Valley Conference-high 19.1 points and 2.2 points per contest. He also earned Missouri Valley Conference Larry Bird and MVC Newcomer of the Year honors.

Stirtz’s performance helped lead the Bulldogs to a school-record 31 wins and their third consecutive NCAA tournament appearance. Once there, No. 11-seeded Drake upset No. 6 Missouri, 67-57, for its first victory in the first round since 1971. Now, Stirtz hopes to have the same success with McCollum at Iowa, where he looks to help guide the Hawkeyes to the Big Dance for the first time since 2023.