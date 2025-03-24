What Ben McCollum’s hiring means for Iowa men’s basketball

Ben McCollum has only been Iowa’s head men’s basketball coach for a few hours, but that hasn’t stopped a palpable buzz from spreading through Iowa City. Hawkeye fans are undoubtedly excited about a fresh era of Iowa basketball, but that new breath of crisp air will often bring a vast change in style.

Here’s what Iowa fans should expect from a McCollum-coached squad:

Tenacious defense

Tenacious defense is a phrase Hawkeye fans have likely been waiting to hear for a long time. While previous coach Fran McCaffery produced some of the nation’s highest-scoring offenses in his 15-year tenure, poor defensive performances were blamed for Iowa’s poor track record in the NCAA tournament.

But any casual fan who has paid the slightest bit of attention to McCollum’s Northwest Missouri State and Drake teams has probably seen the exact opposite.

Drake was far and away the Missouri Valley Conference’s top defensive unit in 2024-25, allowing opponents to score 58.9 points per game. The Bulldogs were the only team in the league to allow less than 60 points per contest, but the impressive numbers still don’t entirely tell the full story.

Coincidentally, McCollum’s final Northwest Missouri State squad in 2023-24 allowed their opponents to score 58.9 points per game. The Bearcats were known for those exact defensive principles Drake implemented this season and rode that stellar defense to a 29-5 record and Division II Sweet 16 appearance.

One year later, No. 11-seeded Drake entered its NCAA tournament matchup against No. 6 Missouri as a -6.5 point underdog, but the Bulldogs might as well have been the higher seed because of how well they played on defense. The Tigers came into the contest scoring an average of 83.6 points per game, but they never could find any sort of a rhythm against McCollum’s defense.

That’s because Drake was consistently doing the dirty work – deflecting passes, making appropriate switches, and diving for every loose ball on the floor. Missouri did make a few brief scoring spurts, but the Bulldogs’ defense was the reason why they pulled off the upset.

“No one gets players, who shouldn’t be able to guard, to be better on D than McCollum,” former Division II rival coach Craig Doty said on his X account. “Mitch Mascari should get blown by every possession. Daniel Abreu shouldn’t be able to guard 6-foot-10 big men. Bennett Stirtz should be attacked off the bounce constantly to wear him out and get him in foul trouble. Opposing coaches know these things and try them. But it doesn’t work well. McCollum’s best, and most underrated strength, is coaching team defense.”

I thought the tone for the game was set in the first 2 minutes by @MitchMascari22 coming up with 3 deflections in the same possession, ending with a steal. Would love to see a final deflection count for Drake’s defense. Being so handsy never allowed Mizzou to be comfortable. pic.twitter.com/Eecu45tuwx — Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) March 21, 2025

Early possession shows what made Drake so good the whole game: 🔵@CameronManyawu blows up initial action with sticky on-ball defense.

🔵Drake was on point with its help/stunt and recover defense.

🔵All 5 players committed to checking out to complete the stop with a rebound. pic.twitter.com/GYOd3cfImk — Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) March 21, 2025

And why not include one more dig from @MitchMascari22? There were some awesome on-ball defensive performances for Drake in this game. But I don’t think anyone was better in help defense than Mascari, who constantly blew things up for Mizzou. He’s the game’s defensive MVP to me. pic.twitter.com/okvx6XfKlN — Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) March 21, 2025

Big Ten basketball has long been known for its tough, physical play, and McCollum’s defensive style could translate well to a Hawkeye program that has desperately needed a strong defense for some time.

Crisp, timely offense

McCollum’s offenses aren’t as prolific as McCaffery’s high-octane units once were, but that doesn’t mean McCollum’s teams can’t score either.

Northwest Missouri State was perennially regarded as one of the most efficient offenses in the nation during McCollum’s 15 years there, and that efficiency immediately translated over to Drake in 2024-25. The Bulldogs didn’t blow opposing teams away with their scoring – posting 69.8 points per game – but their offensive efficiency ranked 50th in the entire country, a solid benchmark for a mid-major squad.

Another action from Ben McCollum’s historic offense at NWMO | Stagger – Flip – Overload Short | Baseline cut to overload occupies the Long Roll tag. Having the shooter lifted high occupies the Short Roll tag. Great action to manipulate the defense to open up the Short Roll! pic.twitter.com/Jzi1xw8GNX — Film Room Breakdowns (@FilmRoom_XsOs) May 5, 2024

Drake Head Coach Ben McCollum was a 4X National Champion at the D2 level and consistently ranked as the #1 offense year in and year out. Nothing complex but actions like this that manipulate the defense/tags. They set a Middle PNR and the tag guys man cuts for a wide open dunk. pic.twitter.com/ugVIv2sJSC — Film Room Breakdowns (@FilmRoom_XsOs) May 2, 2024

McCollum’s teams can run up-and-down the floor when necessary, but they prefer to take a patient approach and get the best possible shot on every possession. That strategy has resulted in many late shot clock situations, but unlike a lot of squads, McCollum’s teams found a way to convert. In fact, CBS Sports showed a graphic during the NCAA tournament that ranked McCollum’s Drake team first in the country for scoring with under four seconds left on the shot clock.

It is difficult statistic to believe, but the Bulldogs would constantly run themselves into late clock scenarios against Missouri, but the poise of guards such as Bennett Stirtz and Tavion Banks allowed them to find the open man more often than not. When they aren’t battling the clock, McCollum’s offenses are well-respected for their heavy ball-screen actions and consistent cutting.

“Stirtz was a second team all-conference player in our Division II league last season,” Doty said. “He is now one of the best players in the country in NCAA Division I and a serious NBA prospect. No one develops point guards better than McCollum.”

Drake offense is a thing of beauty This is how the game is supposed to be played Constant ball and body movement, hard cuts, solid screens Beautiful (Via @matt_cotton10 🎥) pic.twitter.com/xwicUjjUaJ — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) February 25, 2025

Drake’s offense on this possession 🔥 Iverson Zoom to ‘Get’ Action in the corner after the initial sequence ends. pic.twitter.com/SNBJsRV1uj — Buckets Basketball (@BucketsBBALL1) March 22, 2025

McCollum will be introduced as Iowa’s 23rd head coach during a press conference at 3:30 local time on Tuesday inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. A live-stream of the press conference can be found on the official Iowa Hawkeyes YouTube channel.