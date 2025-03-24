Iowa Athletics hosting student welcome event for new men’s basketball coach Ben McCollum

The hiring of Ben McCollum as Iowa’s new head men’s basketball coach has generated plenty of excitement amongst the Hawkeye faithful, and UI students can now join in on the fun.

Iowa Athletics will host a student welcome event on Tuesday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena ahead of McCollum’s introductory press conference, which is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The press conference will be live-streamed on the official Iowa Hawkeyes YouTube channel and broadcasted live by on Hawkeye Radio Network.

Students can RSVP for the event through their email, and are to meet inside the North Lobby of Carver-Hawkeye Arena at 2:30. Gold ties will be provided to the first 100 students who attend the event, a reference to McCollum’s signature white button-down shirt and necktie that he wears on the sidelines. Students are encouraged to wear a white button-down or long sleeve shirt to complete McCollum’s look. Additional giveaways will also be available.

After welcoming McCollum, students can watch McCollum’s press conference on the big screen in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.