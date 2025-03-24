The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Iowa Athletics hosting student welcome event for new men’s basketball coach Ben McCollum

Students can RSVP for the event by clicking a link in their email, and should meet in the North Lobby of Carver-Hawkeye Arena at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Brad Schultz, Assistant Sports Editor
March 24, 2025
Grace Smith
A member of the student section cheers during a basketball game between Iowa and No. 6 Purdue at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. The Boilermakers defeated the Hawkeyes, 83-73. Attendance was 12, 723.

The hiring of Ben McCollum as Iowa’s new head men’s basketball coach has generated plenty of excitement amongst the Hawkeye faithful, and UI  students can now join in on the fun.

Iowa Athletics will host a student welcome event on Tuesday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena ahead of McCollum’s introductory press conference, which is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The press conference will be live-streamed on the official Iowa Hawkeyes YouTube channel and broadcasted live by on Hawkeye Radio Network.

Students can RSVP for the event through their email, and are to meet inside the North Lobby of Carver-Hawkeye Arena at 2:30. Gold ties will be provided to the first 100 students who attend the event, a reference to McCollum’s signature white button-down shirt and necktie that he wears on the sidelines. Students are encouraged to wear a white button-down or long sleeve shirt to complete McCollum’s look. Additional giveaways will also be available.

After welcoming McCollum, students can watch McCollum’s press conference on the big screen in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

