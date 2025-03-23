The Iowa City Senior Center heads into phase two of renovation project

The Iowa City Senior Center is beginning to tackle the second phase of its renovation process, which will add all new exterior windows and doors. The discussion to begin renovating the center came from two assessments of the building in 2022.

Both assessments identified several exterior areas that needed exterior restoration and rehabilitation. They also observed various other aspects of the building, including accessibility, mechanical systems, energy usage, and the interior spaces.

Then, in 2023, the Iowa City City Council approved the Senior Center to undergo external repairs, which allowed for a total budget of $2.6 million.

The renovation process was split into two parts for financing purposes, with the first one including repairs and restoration of the exterior limestone repair, parapets, and the existing roofing system.

The first phase occurred in November 2024 with renovations completed the following month.

Now, the Senior Center will soon begin to work on completing its second phase of the renovation process this summer.

This phase will tackle the removal and replacement of existing windows and exterior doors, exterior painting, and the repair and restoration of historic wood elements at monumental window openings and historic entry doorways.

Senior Engineer Ben Clark said the project is expected to improve the building’s overall condition and programming.

“It should make the building more efficient, and as far as the exterior improvements, it’ll kind of keep the inside in better shape,” Clark said.

However, he said there will be some impact during construction, such as temporarily closing rooms and meeting spaces and possibly shifting entries.

Clark said the second phase is estimated to start toward the end of this summer with completion by this October or November.

In the future, Clark said the city has allocated funds for future interior improvements of the Senior Center, with $2.3 million allocated for the first phase in 2026 and $2.7 million for the second phase in 2028.

Iowa City City Councilor Megan Alter said these renovations align with broader community development plans by blending older and newer infrastructure.

“This is actually a representation of where seniors can come to continue to be engaged, to socialize with one another, to continue learning to have social activities that are in a group setting,” Alter said.

According to Alter, renovating the Senior Center was a top priority, as it is a hub for the elderly community, with a need for the building to provide necessary programming.

In addition, the building is rich in history, as it used to be Iowa City’s former post office along with hosting a wide variety of events for the community.

The Senior Center will also undergo HVAC repairs, window insulation, and possibly elevator updates to improve the building’s efficiency in the future.

“I think it’s an awesome thing for a city to have specific programming and attention to a significant portion of our population that often is neglected, or just not thought of, in terms of looking at how to incorporate interesting, fun things for people to do, and to do it at a level and a pace and a way that is inviting and attractive to them,” Alter said.

Senior Center Coordinator ​​LaTasha DeLoach said the entirety of the renovations will aid in preserving the building for over a century.

She also said the current phase involves installing new windows and doors to reduce the building’s energy footprint, with custom windows required due to the historic nature of the building.

The new windows will also allow for fresh air and better temperature control, which will enhance the overall environment.

“Having as much light as we can, we know that improves people’s mood. It makes people feel more welcome, and we want people to know that we’re here,” DeLoach said.

Ultimately, DeLoach hopes the center will continue to be a welcoming and dynamic space that supports positive aging and community connections.

“We want to make sure this is the place that the community feels welcome, that their grandchildren feel welcome, that their children feel welcome,” DeLoach said. “We want them to feel that they can come here and get some tech help, or they can come and get assistance with taxes. We’re here to make connections, help people not to feel isolated, and be the beacon of positive aging here in the community.”