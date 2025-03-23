Iowa women’s basketball notebook | Hawkeyes prepare for Oklahoma in second round of NCAA tournament

NORMAN, Okla. – The sixth-seeded Iowa women’s basketball is gearing up for a fast-paced contest against third-seeded Oklahoma in the second round of this year’s NCAA tournament on Monday.

The hosting Sooners bested 14th-seeded FGCU on Saturday, 81-58, immediately following the Hawkeyes’ 92-57 win over 11th-seeded Murray State.

With both squads sporting big wins in the first round, the stage has been set for a fast-paced battle to grant one team a trip to the Sweet 16.

“I think we need to read the defense earlier in the game and know what they’re giving us,” fourth-year Kylie Feuerbach said during an interview. “We have a lot of assets on this team, a lot of threats, so on any given night, anybody can do a phenomenal job and be the star of the game.”

Several analysts have thrown their weight behind Oklahoma with ESPN Analytics estimating a 72.8 percent chance of a Sooner victory, compared to a more modest 27.3 percent chance of Iowa coming out ahead.

First-year Taylor Stremlow expressed the importance of slowing down Oklahoma’s transition.

“They like to post up, especially some of the taller guards,” Stremlow said. “That’ll be a key, to try to bump them out of the lane or push them out so they have to catch it farther away.”

Stremlow nabbed 10 points in the Hawkeyes’ triumph over the Racers on Saturday but also pointed out the team’s ball movement as a strong suit.

“I think that’s definitely one of the best parts about our team,” Stremlow said. “Everyone’s ready to make that extra pass. I think tomorrow, that’ll be a key, just sharing the ball and making the extra pass. We all trust in each other and in our abilities.”

The Sooners have several offensive weapons that emphasize the need for a strong Iowa defense, including third-year Raegan Beers who, standing at 6-foot-4, is currently averaging 17.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Beers also led all scorers with 25 points during Saturday’s win against the Eagles, followed by fifth-year Skylar Vann with 24 points.

Where the Hawkeyes may find an advantage is in versatility, with a younger team that has allowed more athletes to grab points. While Vann and Beers made up well over half of Oklahoma’s points against FGCU, only three Sooners scored in double figures against the Eagles.

In contrast, Iowa had five scorers in double digits against Murray State with every eligible Hawkeye putting up points, led by first-year Ava Heiden with 15 points of her own.

“I would say to limit scoring would be the biggest thing tomorrow,” Heiden said. “It’ll definitely be a defensive game.”

First-year head coach Jan Jensen, in a press conference on Sunday, expressed pride in and gratitude for her squad, despite Oklahoma having the advantage of a home court in the upcoming contest.

“I tell you, this particular team that I’ve gotten to coach, I am so grateful that I’m here,” Jensen said. “Regardless of the outcome tomorrow, it’s fun to play in front of fans. Yeah, I wish it was black and gold, but women’s basketball, we have great support. It’s growing so much. So I hope there’s a great fanbase.”