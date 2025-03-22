Photos: Session four of the NCAA Men’s Wrestling Championships

PHILADELPHIA – The NCAA Championship started its fourth session beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Friday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Session four ended with Penn State in the lead 135.5, Nebraska second 101.5, Oklahoma State in third 91.0, and Iowa in fourth 73.5. The session also resulted in two more All-American honors for Iowa wrestlers 174-pound Patrick Kennedy and 285-pound Ben Kueter.

The additional All-American wrestlers will move on to consolation semifinals and placement matches beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.