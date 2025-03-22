Photos: Session five of the NCAA Men’s Wrestling Championships

PHILADELPHIA – The NCAA Championship started its fifth session beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa.

Session five ended with Penn State in the lead 169.0, Nebraska second 109.0, Oklahoma State in third 94.5, and Iowa in fourth 77.0. Iowa wrestlers 174-pound Patrick Kennedy and 285-pound Ben Kueter earned All-American honors for the first time in their careers at championships in fourth and eighth place.

The additional All-American wrestlers 133-pound Drake Ayala, 165-pound Michael Caliendo, and 197-pound Stephen Buchanan will move on to finals matches beginning at 6 p.m. (CT)