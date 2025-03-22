The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Photos: Session five of the NCAA Men’s Wrestling Championships

Emma Calabro, Visuals Editor
March 22, 2025

PHILADELPHIA – The NCAA Championship started its fifth session beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa.

Session five ended with Penn State in the lead 169.0, Nebraska second 109.0, Oklahoma State in third 94.5, and Iowa in fourth 77.0. Iowa wrestlers 174-pound Patrick Kennedy and 285-pound Ben Kueter earned All-American honors for the first time in their careers at championships in fourth and eighth place.

The additional All-American wrestlers 133-pound Drake Ayala, 165-pound Michael Caliendo, and 197-pound Stephen Buchanan will move on to finals matches beginning at 6 p.m. (CT)

2025_03_20_NCAASessionFive_EC0001
Emma Calabro
Northern Iowa No. 5 141-pound Cael Happel waits to enter the mat during Session five of the NCAA Men's Wrestling Championship at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday, March. 22, 2025.
Print this Story