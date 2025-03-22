The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – First Round: No. 6 Iowa vs. No. 11 Murray State

Cody Blissett, Managing Visuals Editor
March 22, 2025

The No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the No. 11 Murray State Racers 92-57 for the NCAA Tournament First Round game at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, March 22.

Iowa freshman Ava Heiden scored a career-high 15 points and had seven rebounds. Lucy Olsen led offensively and ended the game with 12 points and 12 assists. Sydney Affolter led the team in rebounds with eight and finished with 11 points.

Murray State forward Katelyn Young suffered an injury early in the second half, which took her out for the rest of the game. Young finished the game with seven rebounds, two assists, and six points.

Murray State guard Hall Poock led her team in points with 15. Ava Learn led the team in rebounds with 10.

Next, Iowa will face the winner of the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners and No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast Eagles matchup, which tipped off at 1:30 p.m. CT.

Iowa guard Aaliyah Guyton warms up before a NCAA Tournament First Round game between the No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 11 Murray State Racers at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, March 22, 2025. The Hawkeyes defeated the Racers 92-57.
