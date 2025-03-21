The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Photos: Session three of the NCAA Men’s Wrestling Championships

Emma Calabro, Visuals Editor
March 21, 2025

PHILADELPHIA – The NCAA Championship started its Third session beginning at 12 p.m. on Friday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Session three ended with Penn State in the lead 90.5, Nebraska second 65.6, Oklahoma State in third 63.0, and Iowa in fourth 42.0. The session also resulted in All-American honors for Iowa wrestlers 133-pound Drake Ayala, 165-pound Michael Caliendo, and 197-pound Stephen Buchanan.

The All-American trio will move on to the semifinals in Session Four which will begin at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 21, 2025, at Wells Fargo Center.

2025_03_20_NCAASessionOne_EC0001
Emma Calabro
Iowa assistant coach Ryan Morningstar, No. 3 165-pound Michael Caliendo, and associate head coach Terry Brands enter the mat during Session Three of the NCAA Men's Wrestling Championship at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on Friday, March. 21, 2025.
Print this Story