Photos: 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: First Round press conferences & open practices

Cody Blissett, Managing Visuals Editor
March 21, 2025

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament held press conferences, open locker room interviews, and open practices ahead of a First-Round game between the No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 11 Murray State Racers at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., on Friday, March 21.

Iowa head coach Jan Jensen shared her gratitude for a spot in the NCAA tournament. “I couldn’t have been blessed with a better group. We had a great time growing together. When I think back to where we were about six weeks ago and then to end up getting a really respectable six seed. I’m filled with a lot of gratitude, said Jensen.”

Iowa guard Sydney Affolter talked about how important the role Iowa’s defense will play in this matchup against Murray State, which leads the country points per game, averaging 87.8. “It’ll be a fast-paced game, and we’re excited, said Affolter.”

The Hawkeyes and the Racers face off on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CT.

Players interact and answer questions during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of the NCAA Tournament First Round game between the No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 11 Murray State Racers at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., on Friday, March 21, 2025. The Hawkeyes and the Racers face off Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CT.
