Photos: Session one of the NCAA Men’s Wrestling Championships

PHILADELPHIA – The NCAA Championship started with its first session beginning at 12 p.m. on Thursday, March. 20, 2025, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Iowa won seven of nine matches with Joey Cruz falling to Vincent Robinson of NC State and Jacori Teemer dropping his bout.

The remaining Hawkeyes will move on to Session Two which will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at Wells Fargo Center.