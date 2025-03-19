Iowa men’s basketball guard Josh Dix enters transfer portal

Iowa men’s basketball guard Josh Dix has entered the transfer portal, per an announcement on his X account on Wednesday morning. The third-year will likely enter the portal as one of the most coveted guards in the nation after a stellar career with the Hawkeyes.

Hailing from Council Bluffs, Iowa, Dix entered college as a three-star recruit, but his freshman season was in question after he suffered a gruesome leg injury during his senior year of high school basketball. But it didn’t seem to bother Dix, who promptly arrived on campus for summer practice and never missed any game action due to the injury that season.

Dix posted only 2 points per contest in 2022-23, but his performance jumped to 8.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in the 2023-24 campaign. His play earned him honorable mention All-Big Ten and the Iowa’s Most Improved Award honors.

Dix came into his junior season with high expectations, and he filled his role as one of the Hawkeyes’ leaders admirably, posting a third-best team total of 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. Dix started in 32 of Iowa’s 33 games despite rumors of playing injured throughout the season, a sign of his loyalty to the Hawkeyes. Fourth-year forward Payton Sandfort later confirmed that he and Dix had played through an injured wrist for the majority of the season.

Dix is now the fifth Iowa player to enter the transfer portal following head coach Fran McCaffery’s firing on March 14, joining teammates Brock Harding, Owen Freeman, Pryce Sandfort, and Riley Mulvey. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.