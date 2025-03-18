Kylie Feuerbach to return for fifth year with Iowa women’s basketball

Iowa women’s basketball will add to its program of veterans for the 2025-26 season with current fourth-year Kylie Feuerbach returning for a fifth and final season next year.

An Illinois native who played her first year at Iowa State, Feuerbach has started all 32 games for the Hawkeyes this season. In addition to an average 6.4 points per game and 2.1 rebounds per game, the guard from Sycamore is a strong defender for Iowa, currently leading the team with 1.3 steals per game.

Despite starting 24 of 28 games for the Cyclones during the 2020-21 season, Feuerbach began playing for Iowa the following year, logging minutes in all 32 games. Her final year of eligibility stems from missing the entire 2022-23 season due to an injury, but she has seen experience as a crucial player off the bench in the team’s run to the NCAA title game last season.

The 2023-24 campaign saw Feuerbach bag a season-high 13 points against Minnesota on Feb. 28, with 12 of the points coming from a career-high four treys. A March 3 game against Ohio State also saw her nab a career-high four steals, the second-most by a Hawkeye in a single game that season.

In postseason play this year, Feuerbach scored 23 points over the course of three games in the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis, which saw the Hawkeyes reach the quarterfinals before a 60-59 loss to third-seeded Ohio State.

Despite a five-game conference losing streak over two weeks in January, Iowa has qualified for the NCAA tournament, entering seeded sixth to take on 11th-seeded Murray State in Oklahoma on March 22.

With the departure of fellow seniors such as Sydney Affolter and Villanova transfer Lucy Olsen, Feuerbach is likely to be the team’s sole fifth-year member next season.

“We are thrilled to have Kylie return for an extra season,” first-year head coach Jan Jensen said in a press release from program communications contact Bailey Turner. “She is a tremendous teammate above all and will give us some veteran leadership for next year. She will return as one of the top defenders in the Big Ten.”