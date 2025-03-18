Iowa men’s basketball’s Riley Mulvey enters transfer portal

Iowa men’s basketball center Riley Mulvey announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal, per an announcement on his X account on Monday morning. Mulvey, a graduate transfer, will have one final season of eligibility remaining.

Hailing from Albany, New York, Mulvey was originally in the 2022 recruiting class, but opted to reclassify to the 2021 class, allowing him to join the Hawkeyes ahead of the 2021-22 campaign. Mulvey, a three-star recruit, was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 87 player in the class. He didn’t see much action that year, but did play a small bench role in Iowa’s victory over Purdue in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament championship game.

Mulvey took a redshirt year after barely seeing playing time in 2022-23, and the move resulted in his best season in a Hawkeye uniform in 2024-25. The third-year posted 2.2 points and 1.9 points per game, highlighted by a nine-point outing against Washington on Feb. 22.

Mulvey becomes the fourth Iowa player to enter the portal following head coach Fran McCaffery’s firing on March 14. McCaffery’s dismissal opened up a 30-day window for any current Hawkeyes on the roster to transfer. Mulvey joins second-years Owen Freeman, Brock Harding, and Pryce Sandfort as the four Iowa players to enter the portal since the sacking.