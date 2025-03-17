Iowa men’s basketball’s Pryce Sandfort enters transfer portal

Iowa men’s basketball’s Pryce Sandfort has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal, the forward announced in a statement on his X account on Monday morning.

Despite entering the portal, Sandfort did not rule out a return to Iowa, saying that he will continue to be “monitoring the Iowa program” as the Hawkeyes search for their new head coach after Fran McCaffery’s firing last weekend.

pic.twitter.com/v0qYe0Dybt

— Pryce Sandfort (@prycesandfort) March 17, 2025

Sandfort entered college as the reigning Iowa Mr. Basketball winner and ultimately chose to play for Iowa alongside his brother, Payton. Sandfort struggled with inconsistency during his maiden campaign, posting only 2.3 points per game in a reserve role.

But as is the case with many recent Hawkeyes, Sandfort made a huge jump in his sophomore campaign this past season, recording 8.8 points per contest on 40 percent shooting from three-point range. His best outing of the season came in the regular season finale against Nebraska on March 9, scoring 16 points on 4-of-6 shooting from distance. It marked the first double-double of his young career.

Sandfort, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, joins fellow second-years Owen Freeman and Brock Harding as the three Hawkeyes to enter the portal since McCaffery’s dismissal. Any Iowa player that wishes to transfer has a 30-day window to enter their name into the portal.