Ranking the top-10 players of the Fran McCaffery era

The Fran McCaffery era has produced some of the most beloved players in Iowa men’s basketball history.

With the longtime coach exiting after 15 successful seasons, it’s time to revisit some of these legendary Hawkeyes he has coached in Iowa City.

Here’s a ranking of the top-10 players from the McCaffery era:

10: Payton Sandfort, Forward, 2021-2025

Some might say there’s a little bit of recency bias here, but you have to include Sandfort. The Hawkeyes haven’t had the same level of success during his tenure as some of the other players on this list, but when you bring up notable athletes from the McCaffery era, Sandfort will likely come up in that conversation.

The forward immediately broke out as a key contributor for the 2021-22 team that won the Big Ten Tournament Championship. Sandfort knocked down two key triples in that game to help secure one of the highest moments of the McCaffery era.

Sandfort’s trademark during his career was three-point shooting, and his 271 career triples rank second on Iowa’s all-time list behind only Jordan Bohannon. Among other accolades, Sandfort earned Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year honors in 2023.

While Sandfort’s on-court performance speaks for itself, it’s hard not to ignore his passion and love for the program. He battled through numerous injuries this season, including a broken wrist, but still started every single game and even dropped 30 points in his final college game.

Sandfort is truly an all-time Hawkeye.

9: Kris Murray, Forward, 2020-2023

Like his twin brother, Keegan, who we’ll see later down this list, not much was expected out of Murray when he committed to Iowa. After playing a season of prep ball at DME Academy in Florida, Murray joined the Hawkeyes ahead of the 2020-21 season.

He barely saw playing time that year, but broke out as a key reserve in 2021-22, guiding Iowa to 26 wins and a Big Ten Tournament championship. Murray entered the starting lineup in 2022-23, leading the Hawkeyes with 20.2 points per game.

For his performance during the 2023 campaign, Murray earned consensus third-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors. NBA scouts quickly took notice, and Murray was selected No. 23 overall by the Portland Trail Blazers.

While we didn’t get to see Murray for all four seasons, his impact on the program earns him a spot on this list.

8: Roy Devyn Marble, Guard, 2010-2014

Marble was originally committed to Todd Lickliter, but remained with McCaffery after Licklier’s firing. Marble suffered through a few rebuilding seasons, but the Hawkeyes reached the National Invitation Tournament finals in 2013 and the NCAA tournament in 2014.

Marble finished his career ranked fifth on Iowa’s all-time scoring list, free throws made, and seventh in steals. The guard was also one of only two Big Ten players from 1985-86 to record 1,675 points, 375 assists, 450 rebounds, and 175 steals. Marble joined his father, Roy, as the only father-son duo to score 1,000 points in a career.

Marble’s numbers alone get him a spot here, but his role in rebuilding the Hawkeye program early under McCaffery deserves plenty of praise as well.

7: Peter Jok, Guard, 2013-2017

Despite his impressive career, I feel that Jok is still underrated. The West Des Moines native spent his first two seasons in the shadow of several talented upperclassmen, but shined once the spotlight was on him.

Jok was the lone senior on a young 2016-17 team, but his performance nearly engineered an NCAA tournament appearance. He averaged 19.9 points per game, highlighted by a 42-point showing against Memphis early in the season. Jok’s durability was also tested, as he only missed two games due to injury.

The guard finished his illustrious career 15th on Iowa’s all-time scoring list, fourth in three-pointers, and held the best career free throw percentage in program history until Sandfort passed him.

Jok is undoubtedly one of the best players in the McCaffery era.

6: Jarrod Uthoff, Forward, 2013-2016

Uthoff began his career with rival Wisconsin, but transferred to Iowa after playing sparingly in Madison. That decision proved to be the right one for the Cedar Rapids native, who blossomed into a star during his three years in Iowa City.

Uthoff took on the role of team leader following Aaron White’s departure, and the results paid dividends in 2015-16. The forward averaged 18.9 points per game and led the Hawkeyes to their third consecutive NCAA tournament appearance. His work during the season also earned him a spot on the cover of Sports Illustrated, an honor that led to plenty of national discussion about Iowa basketball.

By the end of his career, Uthoff joined fellow Hawkeye legends Acie Earl and Greg Stokes to record 1,000 points and 150 blocks. He’s definitely one of the best to wear the Black and Gold under McCaffery.

5: Matt Gatens, Guard, 2008-2012

Gatens was the lone bright spot on two terrible Lickliter teams, and probably could have transferred elsewhere after Lickliter’s firing, but he continued to follow his dreams of being a Hawkeye and stayed with McCaffery once he arrived in 2010.

Gatens had to suffer through another frustrating season in 2010-11, but finally reached the postseason in his senior campaign of 2011-12. He averaged 15.2 points per game that year, and his unconscious three-point shooting in the blizzard game against Wisconsin is one of my favorite memories watching him.

Gatens’ 239 triples ranks fourth on the all-time list, and he was also a two-time All-Big Ten selection and team captain during his career. I don’t see Iowa looking into him as McCaffery’s replacement, but Gatens, who has served as an assistant coach for the Hawkeyes for three seasons, could very well return to Iowa City as head coach later on in his coaching career.

4: Jordan Bohannon, Guard, 2016-2022

There’s not too many players that have had a greater impact on a program than Bohannon. The guard played during arguably the most successful years of the McCaffery era, guiding the Hawks to three NCAA tournaments in his lengthy six-year career.

Not only is Bohannon Iowa’s all-time leading three-point shooter by a mile, he also owns the record for most triples in Big Ten history, passing Ohio State great Jon Diebler during his senior campaign. His long career also allowed him to tally a record-setting 179 NCAA Division-I basketball games played.

Bohnannon’s numerous accolades will certainly be remembered, but the clutch shooting is what earns him a top-five spot on this list. We could spend a whole day breaking down these plays, but famous shots against Northwestern in 2019 and Indiana in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament are the best ones that come to mind.

Bohannon is truly a Hawkeye legend.

3: Keegan Murray, Forward, 2020-2022

Murray’s time in the Black and Gold was only a two-season stint, but he left Iowa City as one of the most decorated players in program history. Many fans criticized McCaffery signing both Keegan and his twin brother, Kris, to scholarship offers, but the signing was another great example of McCaffery’s eye for talent.

Murray was a solid player off the bench in 2020-21, but stepped into the lead role admirably in 2021-22, posting 23.5 points per game en route to consensus first-team All-American and Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year honors.

The Hawkeyes weren’t expected to do much in 2021-22, but Murray’s efforts carried them to a 26-10 record and a Big Ten Tournament title. Murray declared for the NBA Draft after the season and was drafted No. 4 overall by the Sacramento Kings, the highest draft selection for a former Iowa player.

It’s wild to think about Murray’s career numbers if he stayed in school for two more years, but his incredible impact on the program in such a short span easily earns him a top-three spot on this list.

2: Aaron White, Forward, 2011-2015

White was one of the most prominent players in the early McCaffery tenure that played a pivotal role in returning Iowa to respectability. His career is overshadowed a little bit by several of these recent successful Hawkeyes on this list, but his numbers don’t lie.

White finished his career second on the all-time scoring list, third in rebounding, and first in total games played and free throws made. The Hawkeyes were dead in the water during his senior campaign of 2014-15, but White’s performance engineered a surprising six-game winning streak to get to the NCAA tournament.

White suffered through some tough postseason losses in his first three years, but it was only fitting that he led Iowa to its first NCAA tournament victory in 14 years with a 26-point, six-rebound outing against Davidson in the first round.

White’s work in rebuilding the Hawkeye program is an achievement by itself, but throw in his incredible numbers, and you’ve got one of the greatest Iowa basketball players ever.

1: Luka Garza, Center, 2017-2021

There’s plenty of legendary Hawkeyes on this list, but Garza is undoubtedly the greatest player in the history of Iowa basketball. McCaffery’s strong eye for talent led him to the center from Washington, D.C., and it’s safe to say he hit a gold mine by finding Garza.

Garza was an immediate contributor in his first two seasons, but broke out onto the national scene in 2019-20, averaging 26.7 points per game and earning many player of the year accolades and first-team All-American honors from every news outlet.

After mulling it over, Garza delighted Hawkeye fans by announcing his intentions to return to school for his senior campaign in 2020-21. Garza dominated the college basketball landscape, again earning consensus All-American honors and that long-awaited Naismith Player of the Year award as the nation’s best college player.

Garza is the only player in Big Ten history to surpass 2,250 points and 900 rebounds, and he passed the late Roy Marble as Iowa’s all-time leading scorer in his final home game. Garza’s No. 55 jersey hangs in the rafters of Carver-Hawkeye Arena for a reason, and he’s truly one of the greatest athletes in Hawkeye sports history.