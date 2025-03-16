Photos: 2025 Iowa women’s basketball Selection Show watch party

The Iowa women’s basketball team and members of the media gathered in the Feller Club Room at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to watch the reveal of the NCAA tournament bracket on Sunday.

The sixth-seeded Iowa is set to play Murray State in the first round on March 22 in Norman, Okla.

Following Iowa’s No. 1 seeding in the 2024 tournament and two straight championship appearances, the Hawkeyes started the season off with losses as they readjusted to new players and staff. In the second half of the season, the Hawkeyes upset the then-No. 3 USC Trojans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. They maintained a close score in overtime at the Ohio State University. The Hawkeyes look to continue their strong resume for March.