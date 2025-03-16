The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: 2025 Iowa women’s basketball Selection Show watch party

Isabella Tisdale
March 16, 2025

The Iowa women’s basketball team and members of the media gathered in the Feller Club Room at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to watch the reveal of the NCAA tournament bracket on Sunday. 

The sixth-seeded Iowa is set to play Murray State in the first round on March 22 in Norman, Okla. 

Following Iowa’s No. 1 seeding in the 2024 tournament and two straight championship appearances, the Hawkeyes started the season off with losses as they readjusted to new players and staff. In the second half of the season, the Hawkeyes upset the then-No. 3 USC Trojans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. They maintained a close score in overtime at the Ohio State University. The Hawkeyes look to continue their strong resume for March.

2025_03_16_SELECTIONSUNDAY_IT_0028
Isabella Tisdale
Attendees prepare for the show during a Selection Sunday watch party at the Feller Club in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, March 16, 2025. Iowa secured a six-seed for the NCAA tournament with their first game on March 22 against the 11-seed Murray State.
