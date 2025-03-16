The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Past and current Iowa men’s basketball players pay tribute to Fran McCaffery on X

Iowa parted ways with McCaffery on Friday, but it hasn’t stopped all of his players share positive messages about their coach.
Brad Schultz, Assistant Sports Editor
March 16, 2025
© IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) hugs Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery after their 95-80 loss against the Oregon Ducks during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Barbara Perenic/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa men’s basketball team parted ways with longtime head coach Fran McCaffery on Friday, but the dismissal hasn’t stopped many of McCaffery’s past and current players from paying emotional tributes to their on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Here are a few of those reactions:

