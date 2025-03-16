Past and current Iowa men’s basketball players pay tribute to Fran McCaffery on X

The Iowa men’s basketball team parted ways with longtime head coach Fran McCaffery on Friday, but the dismissal hasn’t stopped many of McCaffery’s past and current players from paying emotional tributes to their on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Here are a few of those reactions:

15 years ago we started this journey together when I was fortunate enough to call you Coach. Since then your mentorship and friendship have impacted me in countless ways. The example you have set as a leader and father are second to none and I’m forever grateful. Love you Man! pic.twitter.com/99rF1TtTOL — Matt Gatens (@mattgatens) March 15, 2025

You changed my life forever and I’ll always be thankful for the chance you took on me!! Love you coach!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1jPX3aMNDe — Aaron White (@Aaron_White30) March 15, 2025

Hard to put into words how much you mean to me, Coach! From taking a chance on me before anybody else, to having my back in any circumstance. Thank you for the opportunity of a lifetime coach❤️ pic.twitter.com/zvBRwG61Dp — Payton Sandfort (@payton_20_) March 15, 2025

I will have your back to the day that I die. From the day you brought me in Iowa City, to the day I put on that jersey one last time in New Orleans, you had mine. You gave me the opportunity to live out a dream & completely changed my life because of it. It will not be possible… pic.twitter.com/HsbgPb6ZCG — Jordan Bohannon (@JordanBo_3) March 15, 2025

Thank you Coach for changing my life, and the lives of so many others. You believed in a way that not many others did. Choosing to play in the black and gold was the best decision I have ever made for a lot of reasons, but mainly because I was able to be coached by you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eMUvxb12gw — Luka Garza ✞ (@LukaG_55) March 14, 2025

One of the best to ever do it. Forever grateful for the opportunity you gave me. Thanks for everything you did for me and my family❤️ pic.twitter.com/g18rjlY7Ze — Josh Dix (@J0shDix) March 15, 2025

A great coach and even better man. Thanks for everything, Coach McCaffery❤️ pic.twitter.com/6xE4TECpOZ — Pryce Sandfort (@prycesandfort) March 15, 2025

Thank you for always believing in me and for pushing me to be a better player and person. I’ll always be grateful for you and the experiences I’ve had there! pic.twitter.com/YcvBliwOv7 — Filip Rebrača (@FRebraca) March 15, 2025

man , 3 years ago you took a chance on a 6ft kid from moline . you had my back from the day i got on campus and i’m forever grateful for everything you have done for me and my family . love you coach , truly one of the best in the business❤️ pic.twitter.com/D0fAuVIMyC — brock harding (@hardingbrock2) March 14, 2025

Coach I can’t thank you enough for giving me a chance to play for my dream school! As an Iowa kid and fan I can’t thank you enough for resurrecting the program. I will always cherish the memories ❤️ great coach better person pic.twitter.com/sU2gmq2bnt — Ryan Kriener (@B1Gcat15) March 14, 2025

Thank you for everything Coach!! If I had to do it all over again I’d play for you 10/10 times. pic.twitter.com/n69koVngUb — Mike Gesell (@mikegesell10) March 14, 2025

my best friend. my goat. complete legend. every guy who played for him would say the same thing. thank you for everything ❤️ love you pic.twitter.com/TAZso6RDQp — Patrick McCaffery (@patrickmccaff22) March 14, 2025

Thank you coach for allowing me to play for you and be a small part of your coaching career. The media can say whatever they want but I am forever thankful for the opportunity to play for you. I wouldn’t be the basketball player i am without you. I love you Coach McCaffery. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/N64ITAuxs2 — Owen Freeman (@_OwenFreeman) March 14, 2025