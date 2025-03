Dynamic changes have altered the career industry and work models across the globe.

Career hopefuls can pursue remote jobs. Hybrid positions combine in-office and remote work. AI becomes a decision making factor in hiring processes. On this is Above the Fold we dive into the trends that are shaping the career industry in 2025, with Sauvik Goswami and Abi Case, who are career coaches at the Pommerantz Career Center.

Above the Fold is hosted and produced by Madeleine Willis.