The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Photos: 2025 TIAA Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament: No. 15 Iowa vs. No. 7 Illinois

Jessy Lane, Photojournalist
March 13, 2025

The No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes fell to the No. 7 Illinois Fighting Illini 106-94 at the TIAA Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Thursday, March 13.

The Fighting Illini and the Hawkeyes kept a close game up until halftime, where the score was 49-45. After halftime, the Fighting Illini started to create more of a scare gap, eventually leading them to win the game.

Kylan Boswell, Tre White, and Will Riley played key roles for the Fighting Illini, all scoring over 20 points.  Payton Sandfort was a standout player for Iowa, scoring 30 points. Josh Dix was not far behind, scoring 21 points.

This loss concluded the Hawkeye’s time at the TIAA Big Ten Tournament, ending with a record of 17-16.

2025_03_12_MBBvsIllinois_JL055
Jessy Lane
Illinois warms up prior to a basketball game between the No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 7 Illinois Fighting Illini at the TIAA Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana on Thursday, March 13, 2025. The Fighting Illini defeated the Hawkeyes, 106-94.
