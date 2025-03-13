More than 1,000 Iowa businesses stand with transgender community

In response to Iowa becoming the first state in U.S. history to remove a protected class with the passage of Senate File 418 — stripping gender identity from the Iowa Civil Rights Act — local LGBTQ+ advocacy nonprofit One Iowa issued a call to local businesses urging them to stand in solidarity with transgender Iowans by reaffirming a commitment to inclusivity.

More than 1,000 Iowa businesses responded to the organization’s call — including 65 in Johnson County.

Emily Salmonson, owner of The Green House — a plant-themed cocktail lounge — previously told The Daily Iowan during a solidarity circle event following President Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory one of her goals as a business owner is to create a space that fosters community work and belonging. The Green House Manager Ella Fuller said signing One Iowa’s pledge is an extension of that mission.

“Trans people are always welcome with us here. It’s been extremely important for us to emphasize that in the last couple months with all of the devastating news,” Fuller said. “Trans people truly do make our world go round. There are so many trans people in Iowa City who do such important work.”

Fuller expressed her desire for Iowa lawmakers to focus their efforts on issues such as homelessness and clean water rather than stripping transgender Iowans of civil rights.

“I think that when you’re cutting off access to health care and civil rights, you are cutting off people’s access to life,” Fuller said. “You are cutting off people’s access to their pursuit of happiness, and it does so much more harm than it does good.”

Fuller said serving customers of all gender identities makes her proud to work at The Green House.

“As a cis person, I think it is truly my job to make sure that the trans people in my life, and the trans people in my sphere, are getting the things that they need,” Fuller said. “It’s so important for me to make sure that trans people feel welcomed in our space.”

Maggy Moran, general manager of the clothing store Revival, emphasized the impact local businesses can have by speaking out. Revival was also among the 65 local businesses to reaffirm their commitment to welcoming and valuing all Iowans, regardless of gender identity.

“Local businesses can help make our communities safer by telling people targeted by these attacks that they are needed and safe,” Moran said.

Moran added that, in addition to being vocal advocates, businesses can contribute to advocacy work by donating to local organizations. At Revival, Moran said, all tips collected at checkout are donated to the Emma Goldman Clinic, which provides care and services to Iowa City residents of all gender identities.

“I don’t know if people know that outside of traditional women’s health care and abortion care, they also provide hormone care and therapy for trans folks,” Moran said.

In addition to signing One Iowa’s initiative, Alyssa Jakowchuk, assistant manager of Beadology, said that advocating for the LGBTQ+ community is a central part of the shop and Jakowchuk’s personal artistic work.

“I make earrings with preferred pronouns on them,” Jakowchuk said. “We do different crafts that sometimes have to do with the rainbow or learning [LGBTQ+] history. So, we do a lot already that’s geared towards the LGBTQ community.”

Jan Weissmiller, co-owner of Prairie Lights Books, said inclusivity is central to curating the shop’s book selection and is reflected in the welcoming environment provided to staff and customers.

“We have large sections that have to do with gay rights and trans rights,” Weissmiller said. “Those sections have been in our store for 20-plus years, and they are sections that see more traffic now than they did in the past.”

Weissmiller said she is proud to offer the work of authors from diverse backgrounds at Prairie Lights, emphasizing that education on human rights struggles is always essential, especially in light of recent legislation.

“We’re in a moment when people are wanting to educate themselves about what to do for each other,” Weissmiller said. “I believe in Iowa City, especially, people are very caring.”