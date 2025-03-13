Former Iowa City paraeducator pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a student

A former paraeducator in the Iowa City Community School District pleaded guilty on March 7 to sexual exploitation by a school employee, a Class D felony. Joel Munzila, 22, faces five years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, Munzila began a relationship with a student at the school where he worked as a paraeducator in September 2023. He was served an arrest warrant on June 12, 2024.

The complaint states that Munzila came up with a scheme where he would instruct the student to leave school during the school day and walk to a predetermined location in a nearby neighborhood.

Munzila would allegedly pick her up there and drive her to his residence in Coralville, where he would engage in sex acts with her before dropping her back off in a neighborhood close to the school.

The student told law enforcement that this happened five times within one month.

“The defendant did this in an attempt to conceal his relationship with the victim,” the release states.

The complaint states Munzila denied the student was ever in his car, but investigators obtained surveillance footage of Munzila picking her up just off school property during school hours. Additionally, the complaint states a Snapchat video shows Munzila and the student in his car during the school day.

According to his March 7 plea agreement, Munzila is requesting a deferred judgment, which would allow him to avoid a formal conviction if the court grants his request and he successfully completes a probationary period.

A Class D felony is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine between $750 and $7,500, according to Iowa Code.

Munzila’s sentencing is scheduled for April 24.