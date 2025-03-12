The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa Softball vs. St. Thomas

Samantha Defily, Photojournalist
March 12, 2025

The Iowa Hawkeye softball team defeated the University of St. Thomas Tommies twice during a double-header at Bob Pearl Softball Field on Wednesday, March 12. This was their home opener, the score being 3-1 in the first game and 1-0 in the second.

At the end of game one, the Tommies had two errors and one run, Hawkeyes earning three runs on seven hits. Game two was still scoreless by the bottom of the seventh, which then sent the game into extra innings. In the bottom of eighth, Avery Jackson slid into home for a walk-off win. Iowa earned one run on four hits, with St. Thomas gaining no runs on five hits with one error.

The Hawkeyes will continue their season, facing off against Indiana in a two-game series in Bloomington, Indiana, on March 15 & 16.

2025_03_12_ThomasSoftball_SD001
Samantha DeFily
Iowa breaks out of a team huddle during a women's softball game between Iowa and St. Thomas at Bob Pearl Softball Field in Iowa City on Mar. 12, 2025. The Hawkeyes defeated St. Thomas, 1-0.
