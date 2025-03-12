Photos: Iowa Softball vs. St. Thomas

The Iowa Hawkeye softball team defeated the University of St. Thomas Tommies twice during a double-header at Bob Pearl Softball Field on Wednesday, March 12. This was their home opener, the score being 3-1 in the first game and 1-0 in the second.

At the end of game one, the Tommies had two errors and one run, Hawkeyes earning three runs on seven hits. Game two was still scoreless by the bottom of the seventh, which then sent the game into extra innings. In the bottom of eighth, Avery Jackson slid into home for a walk-off win. Iowa earned one run on four hits, with St. Thomas gaining no runs on five hits with one error.

The Hawkeyes will continue their season, facing off against Indiana in a two-game series in Bloomington, Indiana, on March 15 & 16.