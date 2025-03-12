The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: 2025 TIAA Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament: No. 15 Iowa vs. No. 10 Ohio State

Jessy Lane, Photojouranlist
March 12, 2025

The No.15 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes faced the No. 10 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round of the TIAA Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 12, 2025, in Indianapolis. Though the game was close throughout the night, with the teams tied at half, the Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes, 77-70.

Payton Sandfort was the leading scorer for the Hawkeyes with 17 points. However, Josh Dix and Brock Harding were close behind with 16 and 15 respectively. Ladji Dembele led the night in rebounds for the Hawkeyes with 9. Bruce Thornton was a standout player for the Buckeyes with 24 points and nine assists.

The Hawkeyes will face the Illinois Fighting Illini on Thursday, March 13, in the second round of the TIAA Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament at 6:30 p.m.

2025_03_12_MBBvsOSU_JL027
Jessy Lane
The Gainbridge Fieldhouse court is seen during a basketball game between the No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes at the TIAA Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes, 77-70.
