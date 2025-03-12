Photos: 2025 TIAA Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament: No. 15 Iowa vs. No. 10 Ohio State

The No.15 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes faced the No. 10 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round of the TIAA Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 12, 2025, in Indianapolis. Though the game was close throughout the night, with the teams tied at half, the Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes, 77-70.

Payton Sandfort was the leading scorer for the Hawkeyes with 17 points. However, Josh Dix and Brock Harding were close behind with 16 and 15 respectively. Ladji Dembele led the night in rebounds for the Hawkeyes with 9. Bruce Thornton was a standout player for the Buckeyes with 24 points and nine assists.

The Hawkeyes will face the Illinois Fighting Illini on Thursday, March 13, in the second round of the TIAA Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament at 6:30 p.m.