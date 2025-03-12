Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz makes way to Iowa

Iowa Democrats announced Wednesday Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will host a town hall in Des Moines this Friday starting at 3 p.m.

Walz has publicly committed to holding public town halls in congressional districts where Republican representatives refuse to hold town halls.

His comments came after the House Republicans’ campaign arm told members to stop holding in-person town halls after backlash from President Donald Trump’s administration.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders held a stop in Iowa City last month as part of his “Fighting the Oligarchy Tour” where he held rallies in districts former President Barack Obama won in 2012 but had elected a Republican member of Congress in 2024.