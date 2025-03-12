Meet the newest student member on the Iowa Board of Regents

Lucy Gipple, a first-year student at the University of Northern Iowa, sat in on her first Iowa Board of Regents meeting on Feb. 27. Despite being anxious to get started, Gipple said she had a satisfying initial experience.

“It felt so fulfilling to get to hold [of] that position and finally feel how tangible it was,” she said. “And to finally see how well the board members articulate their thoughts and keep all the students’ best interest involved.”

Appointed to the position by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Feb. 6, Gipple is now one of nine governor-appointed volunteers who make up the Iowa Board of Regents.

The student regent is a fully functioning board member, providing a viewpoint more representative of the student body in Iowa’s regent universities.

Her addition fulfills House File 2046, which requires one board member must be a full-time undergraduate or graduate student at any of the state’s three public universities.

As an education major, Gipple said she understands the value of the education system and feels she is a good fit for the role.

“I do understand the importance of all levels of education, and I find value in every piece,” she said. “I thought it would be so cool to be a part of and see all that it takes to run a school and be a part of all the considerations, especially while I am a current student.”

She explained how she learned about the opportunity to serve from University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook.

“I played it off really cool, but I was freaking out,” Gipple said. “Then, I quickly learned about how cool the opportunity would be, and I loved chatting with [Nook]. But I really did not feel like I was worthy of it because it’s such a high honor.”

She received the email about her appointment just a few short weeks later.

There has not been a student regent since June 2024, when student regent Abby Crow, from the University of Iowa, resigned from her position. The board had since been operating with eight members instead of nine.

Iowa Regent Christine Hensley stated the importance of the perspective provided by the student regent.

“She will really want to focus on and be a voice for students as they are looking at the different items that come before the board of regents,” Hensley said.

Hensley explained the significance of the student regent position, adding Gipple will offer an alternative angle on topics compared to other regents.

“Having a student on the board, I think it is just really important because obviously we are not students, and we are removed from that,” she said. “It is just nice to have somebody that’s got their feet on the ground. They understand, you know, what the thought process [for students] is and can add some insight.”

Gipple said she understands the influence of her position on the board and looks to be a voice for all students.

“I feel like it is so important to represent students. Especially, you know, the college experience is changing constantly and so getting to share that [experience] with the board members and make everything feel a lot more personal is just really cool,” she said. “I don’t take it lightly that I am representing so many incredible students pursuing education.”

Jim Lindenmayer, who has served on the board since 2018, has worked with three student regents prior to Gipple. He said he looks forward to working with her, as the student regents have all caught on quickly and have been enthusiastic to get to work in his experience.

“I’ve always been very impressed with the students that we’ve had on how fast they pick up the mantle and run with it,” he said. “I saw that same thing in Lucy the other day in our meeting. I was glad to see that, so I’m anxious to work with her, as I know the other board members are too.”

Gipple said although there is a lot to learn and a lot of information to dive into, she has felt nothing but support from the other regents and staff from the Iowa Board of Regents.

“All the support, it’s so overwhelming in the best way, like, I’m already surrounded by incredible people. And I couldn’t stress that enough,” she said. “I’m so incredibly grateful to be where I am.

Gipple’s term is set to expire in May 2027, when it will either be renewed or a new student regent will be appointed.