Iowa women’s basketball to rematch UConn in 2025 Shark Beauty Women’s Championship Classic

The Iowa women’s basketball team will play in the Shark Beauty Women’s Championship Classic on Dec. 20, Horizon Sports & Experiences and Fox Sports announced Wednesday morning.

The Hawkeyes are slated to take on the UConn Huskies at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with the other matchup being Tennessee and Louisville — the same four-team group selected for last year’s event in which Iowa lost Tennessee.

The Shark Beauty™ Women’s Champions Classic is back on FOX in 2025 with four marquee programs set to return for the early season hoops showcase.@UConnWBB, @LadyVol_Hoops, @IowaWBB, and @LouisvilleWBB at The Barclays Center – Dec. 20th on FOX 🏀 🗒️: https://t.co/55RObJfw0i pic.twitter.com/PPLTegj1Nz — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) March 12, 2025

“We are proud to shine a spotlight on the women’s game on television’s biggest platform, and following the success of the inaugural event, we can’t wait to welcome these storied programs back to Brooklyn in December,” said Jordan Bazant, executive vice president of FOX Sports.

The inaugural Shark Beauty Women’s Championship Classic took place on Dec. 7, 2024, and it was a major success, seeing a turnout of more than 11,000 fans at the Barclays Center and peaking at 800,000 viewers on FOX. Iowa suffered the 78-68 loss to Tennessee in last year’s event. This time around, the Hawkeyes will rematch UConn after Iowa won, 71-69, in the Final Four last year.

David Levy, co-CEO and founder of Horizon Sports & Experiences, described the sporting event as “a national platform that celebrates the dynamic shifts we are seeing in women’s sports” while allowing brands to “engage with an expansive, captivated audience growing at an unprecedented pace.”

A presale for American Express Cardholders went live today at 11 a.m. ET. The general public will be allowed to purchase single admission tickets beginning March 14 at 10 a.m. ET.

“I am beyond excited and proud to once again be part of the Shark Beauty Women’s Champions Classic,” said Iowa head coach Jan Jensen, per Hawkeye Sports. “This is a premier event showcasing some of the best women’s basketball programs in the country. It is a first-class experience that gives our players an early season NCAA Tournament feel. I am also looking forward to seeing our great Hawkeye fans show out in New York!”