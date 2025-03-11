Slogans fuel No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling success through postseason

Walking through the bright halls of the Goschke Family Wrestling Training Center, streaks of black marker on Tom Brands’ white and gold shoes catch the eye.

“Kata Ashi,” he announced, his voice echoing through the halls. “Japanese for leg attack. Kata Ashi.”

Brands is the type of coach who gets involved with the team, known for continuously grappling with his wrestlers during practice and training. Even at 56 years old, he imparts his knowledge on those around him, exemplified by the Japanese slogan across his shoes for all to see — a motto he lives by.

It’s a constant reminder simplifying the complex sports of men’s wrestling.

“It’s about sports psychology,” Brands said. “It’s about being at your best, and it’s about peaking. Peaking is a mindset. This time of year, you want to be at your best. It’s important that you’re at your best.”

Even the strongest mental competitors can crack under pressure. That’s especially true when there are 14,998 avid wrestling fanatics all with eyes glued on the infamous Tigerhawk in the center of a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena, cheering for a Hawkeye victory.

Whether Iowa is wrestling at home or at Penn State’s testing Bryce-Jordan Center, this simple mantra from Brands gives athletes something to fall back on during intense matches — a simpler headspace.

“And in order to be your best, you don’t just start that ‘self talk’ and sports psychology now,” Brands said. “As you get to the higher levels, [sports psychology] gets more and more important. And it has to be a part of your game.”

In a day and age where technology brings negative press from media and fans are at the disposal of each wrestler’s fingertips, sports psychology is more prevalent than ever. Brands understands this and is constantly reminding his athletes about the importance of having a strong mindset on the mat.

“Self-talk is important,” Brands said. “Definitive statements about yourself that are positive, controlling the crazy and the negative that are input, being able to take a deep breath, make it positive, and talk to yourself positively — nothing else matters for what you control.”

Brands’ continuous focus on positive self-talk and motivation has been an instrumental part in Iowa’s offensive dominance on the mat. The constant barking from both him and his brother, assistant coach Terry Brands, in the corner serves as a simple reminder to Hawkeye wrestlers: A strong mental game alongside a simple single-leg takedown can ultimately be the deciding factor between Iowa’s successes and failures on the mat.

As the No. 2 team in the nation, Tom Brands’ method to his madness has proven to be successful for Iowa. Brands has accumulated three NWCA Coach of the Year awards to match four NCAA championships, six Big Ten team titles, and 104 All-Americans.

With almost 19 seasons manning the helm for the Hawkeyes, it is more than apparent that Brands has continued the excellence and longevity of Iowa wrestling, even as he pushes against a dominant Penn State dynasty.

For over a century — 114 years, to be exact — there is no question the Iowa men’s wrestling program has established its superiority across the sport. While most collegiate programs opt to keep their respective secret formulas to success close to their chests, Iowa wrestling isn’t afraid to divulge a slogan or two in turn.

One approach in which Hawkeye wrestlers have been very vocal about this season has been, #ExhaustTheScoreboard.

The phrase was first crafted by tenured Big Ten play-by-play announcer Shane Sparks, a reference to the constant search for points in any which way on the mat. A quick search on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows Sparks’ profile littered with the hashtag #ExhaustTheScoreboard.

While Sparks’ tweet there was highlighting Penn State wrestler Mitchell Messenbrink, Hawkeye wrestlers have taken a liking to the mantra this season. From 174-pounder Patrick Kennedy to 184-pounder Gabe Arnold, Hawkeye wrestlers have internalized those words.

“Put your work boots on, and shut up and go to work,” Kennedy said. “You just go out there, wrestle how you want to wrestle. Put the scoreboard in a position of exhaustion. I love to put points on the board. [To quote] the great Shane Sparks, ‘exhaust the scoreboard.’”

Kennedy, moments after a dominant 19-4 technical fall win over Iowa State Cyclone Aiden Riggins, attributed his win to his mindset of exhausting the scoreboard.

The U23 National Champion from Kasson-Mantorville, Minnesota, once again reiterated the motto during media availability following Iowa’s 21-15 victory over the Cyclones.

“I just want my wrestling to look like a guy who’s out there who’s free-flowing and really chasing the points,” Kennedy said. “You want to see the scoreboard exhausted and tired … You just get your freaking hand raised.”

Kennedy is not the only Hawkeye grappler using this battle cry to his advantage. Teammate Gabe Arnold has also been heard using the phrase from Sparks.

“I just like to put up points,” Arnold said after Iowa’s dual meet with Wisconsin in January. “If a pin is there, I’ll take it. If not, then I’ll resort to my bread and butter — putting it on guys, finding the tags, finding ways to win matches, and as Shane Sparks would say, ‘exhausting the scoreboard.’”

The scoreboard was certainly drained on one side, as Arnold had defeated Wisconsin Badger Dylan Russo in just 1:27 with a pin, adding six points to Iowa’s team total. Arnold’s pin was a driving force behind Iowa’s commanding 45-0 win over Wisconsin. Sometimes a drive to exhaust the scoreboard opens the path to better maneuvers.

At 14-1 this season, Iowa wrestling’s only loss on the year comes from top-ranked foe Penn State, who has held the No. 1 ranking all season. The Hawkeyes were stunned in their first attempt against the Nittany Lions, dropping the dual, 30-8, in a disappointing performance.

In pursuit of the Nittany Lions once more this postseason — and likely in the wrestling world moving forward — it’s imperative the Hawkeyes stick to the their foundations. While scouting for Penn State will surely involve a very detailed and complex strategy, two mantras of Iowa’s master plan have remained true no matter the opponent — “exhausting the scoreboard’ and “kata-ashi.”