Review | ‘The Penelopiad’ brings the story of a long-suffering Queen to life

“The Odyssey” is a story that has been told many times, rewritten throughout history to remark on the brave and treacherous exploits of the Greek hero Odysseus. The hero’s wife, Penelope, is looked upon in that story as a beautiful and pure woman who spends many years outsmarting other men to remain faithful to her beloved husband.

Penelope’s story from the 20 years she spent waiting for her husband is not talked about as often.

“The Penelopiad” tells that story, centering on the Queen of Ithaca and the twelve young maids with whom she was close. It is the maids, perhaps even more than Penelope herself, who shape Dreamwell Theatre’s latest production.

“The Penelopiad” is a retelling of a novel of the same name written by Margaret Atwood and, similar to many Atwood works, it forces its audience to face uncomfortable truths.

I particularly enjoyed this aspect of the show, as it illustrates that it is a story being told by women who are typically not allowed to speak up for themselves. Each male character is seen how the women would see him here, they’re not in the spotlight like in “The Odyssey.”

I was never once confused over who anyone was supposed to be and was only entertained by the differences in mannerisms and speech patterns that would occur when the actresses would switch roles.

Another strength of the play is it does not shy away from portraying difficult content. Throughout the play, there are depictions of physical and sexual violence towards the woman as the suitors invade every aspect of their life.

The maids are powerless to prevent these acts from happening and — on the contrary — are told to keep silent about them.

Certain scenes throughout the show were purposefully difficult to watch. These women have been led to believe this behavior is okay, and they are being forced to remain silent, only to be later blamed for being “impure.”

It is upsetting, and it is something that persists in modern-day life.

Penelope herself is someone toward whom I feel both anger and sympathy. Anger because of her actions toward the maids as she uses them for her clever schemes. But also sympathy, for the heartbreak she goes through and the unimaginable position she is forced into.

Emma Bibb, who plays Penelope, is the only actor who has but one role — that of the titular Queen. Penelope is clever, funny, calculating, and haunted — all emotions that come through due to Bibb’s acting.

And though Penelope is the main character, and though this story is named after her, she can never quite forget the other women who walked alongside her.