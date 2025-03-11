Iowa women’s gymnastics flies high with boost from Emily Erb

Thanks to the efforts of returner Emily Erb, Iowa women’s gymnastics has gotten a big boost this season. The third-year has had a momentous season for the Hawkeyes, tying a scoring record for floor in a home meet against Illinois on Feb. 16.

Erb was one of five athletes competing in the exercise for Iowa against the Fighting Illini, and the pressure was building as the New Jersey native took the floor.

Nevertheless, Erb nabbed a perfect 10.000 and a 9.950 to score a 9.975, tying a program record that has not been matched since 2022.

“Every single person went and completed their best routine,” Erb said. “We had a few other girls in the lineup go their career high, which is super exciting. I knew that there was a little added pressure just because we were counting up all five routines, but I had confidence in myself and in the team. I just went out there, followed my cues, trusted my training, and just had fun. The energy in the arena was great.”

Erb also praised her performance as part of a larger effort that owed to a good team rapport.

“Our team chemistry is so good this year,” Erb said. “We have a lot of trust in every single person who steps up, no matter what event. This year, we are doing a lot. We’re having a lot more fun on the competition floor and in practice. The energy has been really great.”

Despite Illinois being ranked at No. 26, the underdog Hawkeyes kept their composure and pulled off the upset, besting the Illini, 196.200-194.975.

“I think her career high was such a great moment, not only for her, but for the whole team,” third-year Kaia Vanney said. Vanney also noted Erb’s high score as a satisfying conclusion to a challenging competition.

“I think the moment was so special because the whole meet was filled with adversity,” Vanney said. “For it to end on such a high moment and for it to be Emily was even more special. Her hard work paid off.”

Iowa kept chugging along following the team’s victory over Illinois, later placing second with a score of 196.125 at the Big Four Meet on March 2. Iowa was just short of No. 7 Michigan State and ahead of Washington and No. 25 Penn State.

Erb contributed a 9.900 on the floor routine, just short of her impressive Illinois performance.

“I think what’s really admirable about Emily is that she comes into the gym every day,” first-year head coach Jen Llewellyn said. “She’s very diligent about how she goes about her practice and her preparation. What you see on the competition floor is really what she practices every day.”

Llewellyn also expressed admiration for Erb’s mentality.

“She does everything the right way,” Llewellyn said. “She takes care of herself mentally, physically, and she really cares about trying every single meet to get a little bit better on floor. It’s awesome to have an athlete like that.”