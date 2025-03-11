Iowa women’s golf places eighth at Briar Creek Invitational backed by two consistent rounds

Fueled by two rounds of consistent golf, the Iowa women’s golf team picked up an eighth-place team finish, shooting 14 over through two days of competition at the Briar Creek Invitational on Tuesday.

Rain shortened golf among a competitive field of 17 teams in Charleston, South Carolina, to 36 holes. Hawkeye fourth-year Paula Miranda and sophomore Ximena Benites tied for 17th, both shooting one over.

Benites concluded the first round of golf with an impressive 71, one under par, to put herself in the top-10 individually. Miranda and third-year Riley Lewis closely trailed her with Miranda firing two over par at 74 and Lewis shooting a three over par with a 75.

The fourth score used at the end of day one for Hawkeye golf came from second-year Iowa native Maura Peters. Peters shot five over par to come in with a 78. So Hawkeye golf concluded day one with plenty of room to improve, sitting at 10th place in team standings.

After seeing the course once, the Iowa women’s golf team came into the second round with more confidence under its belt. Miranda shot one-under for a 71 on day two of competition, sparking some life into the team.

Three Hawkeyes shot two over par with Benites, Riley Lewis, and Peters all firing a round of 74. Not far behind the trio was Lily Huether who shot a 77.

The day two efforts from the Hawkeyes rallied the team to an eighth-place finish, two spots ahead of where they were at the end of day one. Collectively, Hawkeye golf did not let many holes turn into blow-ups with no triple-bogeys and the worst on one being a double-bogey.

Florida State ultimately ran away with the competition, shooting an extraordinary nine under par as a team. Tied for second place, nine strokes behind the Seminoles, SMU and Purdue shared silver upon shooting five over.

Up next

Hawkeye golf will now have a two-week break to hone in its skills before a trip to Rocky Top country in Old Hickory, Tennessee, for the Nashville Invitational.