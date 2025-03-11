Iowa City Public Library’s used book sale draws literary fans

While walking through the Ped Mall on a bustling Saturday morning, many book readers found their way to the Iowa City Public Library for its used book sale.

Sponsored by the ICPL Friends Foundation, books of a variety of genres and techniques were on display. The wide breadth of options allowed anyone the chance to find something they would enjoy.

Katie Roche, ICPL Friends Foundation development director, helped with the collection of the used books and the sale setup. She also was one of the many faces assisting with checking people and their novels out.

“We have ravenous readers in our community who are suggesting materials, who are speaking to the people who buy the books at the library and saying, ‘Hey, can we get more of this book?’” Roche said.

Living in such an energetic literary city, there are always people looking for more things to read. Holding events like these helps those in the community searching for new materials further their reading and writing abilities.

“Anytime you can get a book into someone’s hands, it’s a good thing,” Roche said. “I love seeing the kids coming in, selecting whatever material they want, talking to their parents about why they want to get that book and bring it home.”

Kellee Forkenbrock, a librarian from the North Liberty Library, was among the many people who attended the sale. She also finds that events like these encourage people in the area to get out and read more.

“I love the energy of a book sale,” Forkenbrock said. “Everybody’s here to get their books and talk to their neighbors and be part of the community.”

Forkenbrock pointed out how these events not only help to support those in the area but also the library itself. With multiple legislations being introduced to Iowa’s House and Senate that go against funding for public libraries, it is important to continue gatherings like this.

Another attendee of the event, Glenn Houlihan, also mentioned how important it is to continue providing money to the library.

“I think it’s an incredible resource, and I’m so glad it exists. It needs to be a priority to keep increasing funding for it,” Houlihan said.

As is the case in other Pay-What-You-Can events, through this used book sale, the Iowa City Public Library can raise the money it needs on its own terms. This event specifically also allows the Friends Foundation to keep many books from being thrown away.

Allowing anyone from the community to come in and donate the books they may think they no longer need opens up the chance for books to stay in rotation in the reading community. Many people may think the only option for a book when they are done with it is to throw it away, but the library gives books a second chance.

All the books provided for this sale either came from a member of the public or the library itself. When a book is no longer circulating through the library, it also gets repurposed for this sale to hopefully find another home.

The number of books supplied by the loving community can be sold at gatherings like these in stores such as The Book End and Book Nook, located within the library. The Friends Foundation can also redistribute some of these books to other librarians within the area.

“I’m proud to say that we have robust circulation at the Iowa City Public Library,” Roche said.