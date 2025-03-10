Politics Notebook | Iowa Senate approves bill requiring county supervisor districts in Johnson County

Johnson County would be required to elect its county supervisors by districts, instead of at-large, under legislation approved, 35-12, on Monday in the Iowa Senate.

The bill, Senate File 75, would require all counties with a regent university located within them to elect county supervisors by district instead of at-large, which would affect all three counties it applies to — Johnson, Story, and Black Hawk counties.

Currently, counties can decide in their county charter if they want to elect supervisors at-large, by district, or from equal population districts.

Republicans said the bill is necessary to give rural communities a voice in local government.

“This bill gives a voice to rural Iowans in large counties,” Sen. Dawn Driscoll, R-Williamsburg, said during debate Monday. “We are trying to mitigate the effects of the high student populations, which are seasonal, instead of permanent residents.”

Democrats said the bill is usurping local control and is singling out those counties for enforcement.

“Every other county in the state can choose their own plan for supervisor representation, every other county can choose, but here you’re going to take that choice away,” Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames, said during debate.

The bill was largely supported by Republicans with Democrats opposed. The bill now heads to the Iowa House for approval, where a companion bill has received committee approval.

Iowa Senate approves bill authorizing sale of Wallace Building

Iowa Senate lawmakers approved a bill Monday that would require the sale of the Wallace State Office Building, located on the Capitol complex, and the parking garage reserved for office workers in a party line vote on Monday.

The bill, Senate File 295, would authorize the sale of the building, which would cost roughly $83 million to renovate to comply with the Americans with Disability Act and fix maintenance problems with the building, according to an analysis by the Legislative Services Agency. The building was originally built in 1978, and its gold reflective facade reflects light on the Capitol.

The building has been mostly vacated, according to the analysis, with only administrative law judges for the Department of Inspections, Appeals, and Licensing and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship remaining in the building.

The state bought an office building at 6200 Park Ave. in Des Moines to move staff from the Wallace Building in August 2023 using COVID-19 funds.

The building will cost $9 million to demolish along with its parking structure. According to the Department of Administrative Services, it will be paid for with one-time federal funding.

Iowa Senate Democrats voted against the measure. Sen. Cindy Winckler, D-Davenport, said it was because the building is too close to the Capitol complex to sell. The building is located across the street from the Capitol building, and Winckler said legislators aren’t accounting for future needs by demolishing and selling the building.

The building will now be sent to the Iowa House for approval. The House has advanced an identical bill out of committee.