Coralville nonprofit No Foot Too Small unveils podcast to build community

Since its founding in 2013, the local nonprofit No Foot Too Small has created many resources for those experiencing pregnancy and infant loss.

According to March of Dimes, stillbirth affects 1 in 175 births each year in the U.S. In addition, 10 to 20 percent of pregnancies end in miscarriage.

The inspiration behind No Foot Too Small came from founders Robin and Ryan Boudreau, who became motivated to create the organization after the death of their son, Beau, when celebrating his life. Through No Foot Too Small, families can receive support and resources through such unimaginable times.

Community members are also able to connect through support groups, celebrations of children who have died, volunteering opportunities, and other events.

The organization hosts annual Angels in the Outfields baseball games, Angel Invitational golf tournaments, galas, and other events to honor angels, raise critical funding to reach and support more families navigating pregnancy and infant loss, and reach broader audiences.

In addition, the organization partners with hospitals and medical centers to provide specialized spaces for families through birthing and bereavement suites, which offer a quiet and private environment for families who are experiencing pregnancy loss, stillbirth, or infant death.

Ultimately, No Foot Too Small’s main mission aims to raise awareness and change the narrative around pregnancy and infant loss to reduce stigma.

Now, the organization is expanding its services beyond the state of Iowa, including opening new support groups in Nebraska and launching its new podcast.

Jackie Celske, the director of marketing and communications for No Foot Too Small, said the podcast became an idea after the pandemic forced the organization to connect virtually, which led to significant growth in its virtual support programs.

With the recent launch, the podcast aims to reach more families nationally and internationally, breaking geographical barriers.

“The hope for the podcast was kind of two for one. It was to continue to reach more families so we’re not bound by our geography, and that we are connecting and uniting people from all over the country, if not the world, hopefully someday,” Celske said.

Celske said the podcast also focuses on educating the larger community on how to support families experiencing loss and open up conversations about loss.

As the podcast continues to produce new episodes, Celske shared the team is still navigating themes and topics to be flexible and responsive to the community’s needs.

However, future episodes will cover themes related to awareness days, such as Trisomy Awareness Month, and will address holidays like Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. The podcast will also feature interviews with grief therapists, trauma experts, and other professionals who can provide valuable insights and support.

“The hope is that through some family stories, we are building community, but then we’re also providing support through education and other resources that we don’t offer at No Foot Too Small necessarily,” Celske said.

Director of Family Support at No Foot Too Small Allison Maahs said the podcast validates and empowers families, giving them words and content to share with their loved ones.

“I think when it happens to you, it feels so isolating still, and so the podcast gives them a way to share content, information, and support within their own communities,” Maahs said.

Overall, the podcast aims to further the discussion of pregnancy and infant loss while allowing families to open up about their own experiences.

“The platform of the podcast, if nothing else, will continue to change this dialogue and stigma around ‘We’re not going to talk about it because it’s uncomfortable.’ We are going to talk about it because it’s uncomfortable, and it’s hard, and the right thing to do is to support families going through [pregnancy and infant loss],” Maahs said.

As the podcast continues, Maahs said No Foot Too Small will continue to expand its services nationwide by creating new events and support groups, such as pregnancy after loss support groups.

“This past year, we launched a group that was for pregnancy after loss, recognizing that once you’ve experienced loss, no pregnancy after that is ever the same,” Maahs said. “It’s not blissful and naïve. It’s filled with anxiety and fear, and we wanted to create a community to support them.”

Founder Robin Boudreau said the annual events have grown in popularity with more families reaching out and asking for support in different parts of the state.

“No Foot Too Small continues to grow about 30 percent year over year, so that growth we’re seeing is tremendous, but it’s not just here in the state of Iowa,” Robin Boudreau said. “There was this realization that we need to find other ways to serve [families].”

As the organization expands support across the state of Iowa and farther, Robin Boudreau said its still committed to meeting the needs of communities by expanding into areas where families are asking for help.

“We’re just going to continue to provide that space where grief and joy can coexist,” Robin Boudreau said.