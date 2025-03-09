Three takeaways from Iowa softball’s series in Alabama

The Iowa Hawkeyes softball team traveled to Tuscaloosa, Alabama for a four-game series against Louisiana and No. 21 ranked Alabama on Friday and Saturday. The Hawkeyes won game one against Louisiana 4-2 on Friday, but dropped the next three as they finished the weekend 1-4 and moved to 14-8 on the season.

The Hawkeyes softball team is currently experiencing turmoil, as their Interim Head Coach Brian Levin departed from the program last week.

The controversial departure leaves the future of the Hawkeye softball program in question as they have dealt with two coaching changes before even reaching the halfway point of the season.

Offensive slump

The Hawkeyes scored a combined eight runs over the four-game set. The hitters recorded nine hits and brought in four runs in their win over Louisiana on Friday. The Hawkeyes couldn’t exceed either of those numbers in the remaining three games.

Iowa fell to No. 21 Alabama in the second game on Friday, 12-3, in seven innings. The Hawkeyes recorded six hits, and couldn’t muster any offense after the third inning, as all three runs came in the first three frames. Second-year shortstop Soo-Jin Berry and fourth-year designated hitter Hannah Lindsay each drove in a run in the loss.

The Hawkeyes were blanked by Louisiana on Saturday, dropping the game 3-0. Iowa recorded just three hits in the game, their lowest total on the weekend.

Iowa finished the weekend with a 5-1 loss to No. 21 Alabama, where Hawkeye first baseman Allyssa Ramos batted in the only run as the Hawkeyes posted five hits in the game.

Tretton struggles from the circle

Talia Tretton, a first-year pitcher for the Hawkeyes, started two games on the weekend. Tretton went 4.1 innings on Friday against Alabama, giving up seven runs on seven hits, along with two walks.

Tretton has had an up and down year, with her most successful work coming from the bullpen. Tretton came in relief of Jalen Adams against Louisiana on Friday, giving up one hit in one inning to close the game.

On Saturday, the Hawkeyes gave Tretton a chance at redemption with a start against Louisiana on Saturday. Tretton improved slightly from Friday’s performance, tossing 5.1 innings and giving up three runs on five hits as the Hawkeyes fell 3-0.

Top half of Hawkeye lineup performs well

The one through four spot hitters in the Hawkeyes lineup combined for 12 hits over all four games, while the bottom half struggled to come through.

Second-year second baseman Jena Young and Berry combined for nine hits over the weekend, while recording three runs batted in through four games. Third-year Tory Bennett and Lindsay added an RBI each on the weekend, hitting in the three and four spots of the lineup respectively.

The bottom half of the lineup recorded three RBIs through the four games on Friday and Saturday. The top-heavy lineup for the Hawkeyes led to offensive struggles that lasted all weekend.

Up Next

The Iowa Hawkeyes softball team returns to action on Wednesday, March 12, where they will face St. Thomas in a double-header beginning at 3 p.m at Bob Pearl Field in Iowa City.