Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Nebraska

The Iowa men’s basketball team defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 83-68. in Lincoln on Sunday, March 9, for their last regular season game.

Payton Sandfort was a standout performer for the Hawkeyes, leading the team in scoring with 22 points and claiming 8 rebounds. Pryce Sandfort was another key player for the Hawks, earning a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Juwan Gary led the Huskers throughout the game, scoring 24 points and earning 7 rebounds.

This victory secured a spot for the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Tournament later this week.