The Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Nebraska

Jessy Lane, Photojournalist
March 9, 2025

The Iowa men’s basketball team defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 83-68. in Lincoln on Sunday, March 9, for their last regular season game.

Payton Sandfort was a standout performer for the Hawkeyes, leading the team in scoring with 22 points and claiming 8 rebounds. Pryce Sandfort was another key player for the Hawks, earning a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Juwan Gary led the Huskers throughout the game, scoring 24 points and earning 7 rebounds.

This victory secured a spot for the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Tournament later this week.

2025_03_09_MBBvsNeb_JL_0001
Jessy Lane
Seydou Traore and Berke Buyuktuncel jump for tip off during a basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 9, 2025 in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Hawkeyes lead the Cornhuskers at half, 40-35.
