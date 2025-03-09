Photos: 2025 NCWWC day two

Day two of the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championship started at 10 a.m. at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday. The championship lasted until 9 p.m. with the two remaining sessions resulting in the Hawkeyes second consecutive NCWWC National Championship. Additionally, 15 All-American titles and three national championship titles were earned.

The Hawkeyes started off the semifinals with two falls via decision. This pattern was repeated through multiple weight classes until Macey Kilty, Kennedy Blades, Kylie Welker, and Jaycee Foellers’ victories, which advanced them to the championships.

In the championships Kilty, Blades, and Welker all earned titles with Foellers losing to McKendrees Tristan Kelly by decision.

Day two of the NCWWC marked the end of a memorable year for the Hawkeyes, as well as the last year before Iowa transitions to the NCAA tournament with its first sanctioned year being 2026.