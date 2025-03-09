The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling notebook | Hawkeyes advance to title bouts, third-place matches in Session IV of Big Ten championships

With three Hawkeyes in Big Ten title matches this evening, two more survived Session III for third-place matches with them.
Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Editor
March 9, 2025
Ethan McLaughlin
Iowa coach Terry Brands and Iowa No.5 125-pound Joey Cruz sit in preparation for the consolation match against Michigan State No.11 125-pound Caleb Weidan during session two of the 2025 Men’s Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill on Saturday, Mar. 8, 2025.

EVANSTON, Ill. — Hours of wrestling inside Welsh-Ryan Arena this weekend have culminated in Session IV of the Big Ten championships at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday — five Hawkeyes still working toward titles and third-place finishes.

Of Iowa men’s wrestling’s three championship contenders, No. 1 133-pounder Drake Ayala will go first. Despite beating No. 2 Lucas Byrd of Illinois earlier this season, Ayala and Byrd are on the same timing tonight as they are the last two standing for the 133-pound title in a rematch of ages.

No. 2 165-pounder Michael Caliendo is next, dominating the field but running into the brick wall that is Penn State’s No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink. Caliendo has yet to beat Mesenbrink despite a handful of matchups, and a Hawkeye win here would be the storyline of the night.

No. 1 197-pounder Stephen Buchanan — despite being clearly one of the nation’s top pound-for-pound wrestlers — has just as tough of a test as the final Hawkeye title contender. With Michigan’s No. 3 Jacob Cardenas beating Penn State’s No. 2 Josh Barr yesterday, the Wolverine is guns-blazing toward Buchanan’s apparent 197-pound throne.

“I don’t think I’m performing at my best yet,” Buchanan said after Session II. “Not a lot of shots, not a lot of offense — if I’m going to win tomorrow, I’m going to have to pick up my feet; I’m going to have to wrestle; I’m going to have to ride hard; I’m going to have to wrestle hard in all positions and be the best in all positions to win.”

Joining those three in Session IV will be No. 2 Kyle Parco in the 149-pound third-place match on the consolation side in a rematch with Penn State’s No. 1 Shayne Van Ness who smoked Parco in their dual-meet matchup earlier in 2025. But Parco beat Ohio State’s No. 4 Dylan D’Emilio in a 9-0 major decision in Session III to get there.

“It’s a time where you can make big leaps and big jumps,” Parco said earlier in the season about his bounce-back efforts. “You’re competing every weekend, so there’s a lot of opportunities.”

Iowa’s No. 7 285-pounder Ben Kueter — a pleasant surprise this weekend — will be in the same spot too, seeing Michigan’s No. 3 Joshua Heindselman for that third-place bout. Kueter beat Ohio State’s No. 4 Nick Feldman, 2-0, with strategic but uneventful wrestling in Session III to get there.

While No. 4 174-pounder Patrick Kennedy and No. 4 184-pounder Gabe Arnold also had consolation semifinal matches, they both lost — to No. 2 Carson Kharchla of Ohio State and to No. 6 Edmond Ruth of Illinois, respectively.

Sent to fifth-place matches, Kennedy will see No. 12 Branson John of Maryland who he beat in the quarterfinals by 20-3 technical fall. Arnold will see No. 3 Silas Allred of Nebraska.

Other updates

125 pounds → No. 5 Joey Cruz — 10th // 157 pounds → No. 4 Jacori Teemer — 7th

In a disappointing finish, Cruz lost the ninth-place final to Ohio State’s No. 7 Brendan McCrone in an 8-1 decision to finish 10th despite his fifth seed. That pushes him just out of the top nine spots allocated to the Big Ten’s 125-pound division for the NCAA championships although he could still receive an at-large bid.

Teemer’s weekend ended early too, a lack of offense sending him to a seventh-place finish at 157 pounds with an 8-3 decision over Michigan’s No. 9 Chase Saldate. That squeezes him into one of the Big Ten’s eight NCAA qualifying spots in the division.

